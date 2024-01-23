BMW faces initial proceedings over defeat device in X3 model: Bild

A visitor passes by a BMW X3 xDrive20d at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's motor transport authority KBA has initiated proceedings against BMW over suspicion of manipulating emissions values in its X3 2-litre diesel model, newspaper Bild reported on Tuesday.

The KBA said the case concerns suspicion of use of a defeat device in the engine control of the X3 vehicle, Bild reported, without providing further detail on the case or number of vehicles affected.

A BMW spokesperson declined to comment to Bild on an ongoing case, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)