U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,513.25
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,343.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,401.25
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,273.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    -0.63 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.70
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.75
    -0.56 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3830
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,913.64
    +1,590.75 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.48
    +17.12 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.46
    -4.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

BMW Group builds its My BMW and MINI companion applications with HERE SDK 4.x using Flutter

HERE
·5 min read

BMW companion applications integrate HERE location services to provide drivers mobile interface to their vehicles’ functions and status at any time.

BMW Group builds its My BMW and MINI companion applications with HERE SDK 4.x using Flutter
BMW Group builds its My BMW and MINI companion applications with HERE SDK 4.x using Flutter
BMW Group builds its My BMW and MINI companion applications with HERE SDK 4.x using Flutter

  • BMW companion applications integrate HERE location services to provide drivers mobile interface to their vehicles’ functions and status at any time.

  • My BMW App and MINI App have launched in 40 countries around the world, including in Japan.

Amsterdam and Munich – The BMW Group has been building companion mobile applications for its entire fleet of BMW and MINI vehicles that integrate advanced location services from HERE, the leading location data and technology platform. The BMW Group is now utilizing the latest 4.x HERE SDK (software development kit), available with the Flutter API (application programming interface). The My BMW App and MINI App have recently launched in 40 countries around the world, including in Japan.

The My BMW App and the MINI App act as universal interfaces with the car, providing information on the vehicle’s status at any time. Depending on the equipment fitted, it also enables remote operation of functions, such as vehicle locating, locking and unlocking of the doors, and monitoring the car’s immediate vicinity (Remote 3D View). Additional functions include sending destination addresses from a smartphone to the vehicle's navigation system, a clear display of electric charge and vehicle range, and services from Amazon Alexa. The My BMW App and MINI App allow customers to contact their BMW Service Partner directly while receiving detailed overviews of their vehicle’s servicing requirements. The My BMW App and the MINI App make it easy for customers to log-into their vehicles from the current model range with their personal BMW/MINI ID.

The HERE SDK is a set of programming interfaces that gives access to HERE’s rich portfolio of services, such as in-vehicle navigation, traffic alerts, transit information and fleet management features. The HERE SDK provides worldwide vector maps in over 190 countries and in 60 languages with optimized map data size to minimize download latency and to provide fast response times while still scaling to a high degree of fidelity. Map customization tools enable map content manipulation at various levels e.g. highlighting of important objects on a map by changing colors and icons as well as editing dynamic properties of cartography objects such as buildings, roads and land use.

The 4.x version of the HERE SDK is available for native iOS and Android, as well as cross-platform development with Flutter. HERE SDK 4.x comes in four separate editions. The 4.x Explore edition includes support for multiple map view instances, allows for controlling draw order of map layers, 3D camera control and provides an integrated tool chain for map customization to deliver a personal and branded map experience.

“We are pleased to count HERE Technologies as one of our trusted partners on our journey to provide our customers with state of the art digital services. With HERE SDK and its Flutter edition, we are building the My BMW /MINI Apps on a future-proof technological foundation. Its scalable universal architecture will support future requirements and allows an easy implementation of new functions fulfilling our customers’ requests,” said Dr. Nicolai Krämer, Vice President Offboard Platform BMW Group.

“We are proud for our technology to be the cornerstone of a leading automotive app developer such as BMW. At HERE, we believe that building digital experiences beyond the car on top of our rich content is a key success factor for customer satisfaction and retention. My BMW App and MINI App clearly demonstrate that the HERE SDK is an optimal tool to bring these experiences to life,” said Gino Ferru, General Manager for EMEAR and Senior Vice President at HERE Technologies.

Media Contacts
Adrianne Montgobert
+49 151 72 11 67 81
Adrianne.montgobert@here.com

Christophe Koenig, Head of Digital Innovations Communications
BMW Group Innovation, Design and Motorsport Communications
Tel.: +49-89-382-56097, e-mail: christophe.koenig@bmw.de

Internet: www.press.bmwgroup.com

E-mail: presse@bmw.de

About HERE Technologies
HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.

About the BMW Group
With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.In 2020, the BMW Group sold over 2.3 million passenger vehicles and more than 169,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was €5.222 billion on revenues amounting to €98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees.The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • NIO May Bring ET7's Electric Drive System To All Models: Report

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) may introduce its electric sedan ET7’s electric drive system to all models, cnEVpost reported on Tuesday, citing a Chinese news publication. What Happened: The Shanghai-headquartered Nio may bring the second-generation electric motor to other models such as the ES8, ES6 and EC6, as per reports coming from China. The electric drive system has a combined system power of 480kW — 180kW at the front and 300kW at the rear — and a peak torque of 850 Nm

  • Why Energous Shares Are Soaring Today

    Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company's active energy harvesting transmitter technology was granted U.S. Federal Communications Commission approval for unlimited distance over-the-air wireless charging. Energous' active energy harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of internet of things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to

  • Tesla's discount car insurance rolls into another state — should you hop in?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 60%, it isn't an option for everyone.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As Flagship New EV Looms?

    Nio stock is trying to recover after a sharp sell-off. Here's what the stock chart, earnings say about buying the EV stock now.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Oil Falls From 7-Year High as China Seeks to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell from the highest level in seven years as China unleashed measures aimed at stabilizing its power supplies for the winter, while a U.S. industry report pointed to an increase in crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to E

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 20th, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s return to $64,000 levels, a move through to $65,000 and a fresh all-time high would deliver support to the broader market,

  • Facebook plans rebrand with new name, says The Verge

    The name change will be announced next week, The Verge reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Google adopted such a structure when it reorganized into a holding company called Alphabet in 2015. Facebook said it does not comment on "rumor or speculation."

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • SoftBank Weighs Stake in Ampere, Valuing Chipmaker at $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has held talks with Ampere Computing LLC about investing in the maker of server-computer processors, an attempt to diversify its bet on the booming chip sector, according to people familiar with the situation.Ampere has held similar talks with multiple would-be investors, but doesn’t currently need to raise money, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. SoftBank has offered hundreds of millions of do

  • C-Suite Rides: Got wealth? Lexus LC 500 convertible is for you! (PHOTOS)

    You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more luxurious and eye-catching ride than the Lexus LC 500 convertible.

  • Guggenheim’s Minerd Predicted Bitcoin at $15K and $400K, Now He’s Out Entirely

    Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, said he’s no longer invested in bitcoin after he predicted earlier this year that the cryptocurrency could hit $600,000. “The one thing I learned as a bond trader years ago, when you don’t understand what’s happening, get out of the market,” Minerd said in an interview on CNBC from the Milken Conference in Los Angeles. In February, Minerd predicted that bitcoin could hit $600,000 after saying in December that bitcoin could reach $400,000.

  • Toyota plans $1.29B battery plant in US; Texas a likely contender

    Toyota announced plans Oct. 18 to create a $1.29 billion battery plant in the United States. The company didn't announce a location for the plant, which is expected to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles, but reports indicate Texas could be a contender for the project.

  • Tesco launches Amazon Go style 'just walk out' store

    The new format, which is known as 'GetGo' is being tested in London's High Holborn and will allow customers to pay for items without scanning a product or using a checkout.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Roland's free mobile studio app helps you record fresh ideas

    Roland has launched a free mobile app, Zentracker, that helps you record ideas when they're still hot.