BMW sales up slightly in Q1 as carmaker hits electric milestone

(Reuters) -German carmaker BMW reported a slight boost in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, driven partially by demand for electric cars, as it hailed the delivery of its millionth fully-electric vehicle in a milestone for the company.

BMW delivered a total of 594,671 vehicles in the first quarter, a rise of 1.1% on the same time last year, according to a statement from the company.

Sales of electric vehicles were at 82,700 during the first three months of the year, representing a 27.9% year-on-year increase.

In March, BMW said it expected its spending on the transition to fully-electric models to peak in 2024.

The group expects deliveries of fully electric and premium vehicles to drive a slight increase in automotive deliveries for 2024, it said.

(Reporting by Louis van Boxel-Woolf and Tristan Veyet; Editing by Miranda Murray and Rachel More)