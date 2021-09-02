U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,433.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,610.25
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.20
    +3.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    -0.27 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1884
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,229.66
    +375.72 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,287.76
    -2.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,687.03
    +143.52 (+0.50%)
     

BMW Group's Neue Klasse lineup to focus on circular economy to achieve reduction in CO2 emissions

Rebecca Bellan
·6 min read

The BMW Group announced Thursday its intentions to commit to a 50% reduction from 2019 levels in global carbon dioxide emissions during the use-phase of its vehicles by 2030, as well as a 40% reduction in emissions during the life cycle of the vehicle. These goals, including a plan to focus on the principles of a circular economy to achieve a more sustainable vehicle life cycle, will manifest in the company's Neue Klasse platform, which should be available by 2025.

Announced in March, the BMW "New Class" is a reboot of a line of sedans and coupes the German automaker produced from 1962-1977, a line that established BMW's identity as a sports car manufacturer. The new line will feature "a completely redefined IT and software architecture, a new generation of high-performance electric drivetrains and batteries and a radically new approach to sustainability across the entire vehicle life cycle," according to the company.

“With the Neue Klasse we are significantly sharpening our commitment and also committing ourselves to a clear course for achieving the 1.5 degree target," said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG, in a statement. “How companies are dealing with CO2 emissions has become a major factor when it comes to judging corporate action. The decisive factor in the fight against global warming is how strongly we can improve the carbon footprint of vehicles over their entire life span. This is why we are setting ourselves transparent and ambitious goals for the substantial reduction of CO2 emissions; these are validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative and will deliver an effective and measurable contribution.”

BMW says the utilization phase of its vehicles accounts for 70% of the group's total CO2 footprint, which makes sense given the fact that most of BMW's car sales are still ICE vehicles. In the first half of 2021, about 11.44% of BMW's total sales volume were either electric or plug-in hybrid, according to its 2021 half-year earnings report. The company has expressed a goal of selling 1 million plug-in units, including hybrids, by the end of 2021. As of Q2, it's already at around 850,000, but in order to reach its goal of halving emissions during the utilization phase, BMW will need to seriously up its sales of low or zero-emissions vehicles. BMW already has its i3 compact EV out and plans to launch two long-range models, the i4 sedan and iX SUV, later this year, with plans for more in 2022. But unlike GM or Volvo, the automaker has not yet announced plans to kill its ICE vehicles, nor has it begun to sell a full line of vehicles designed from the ground up to run on batteries.

This announcement comes just a couple of months after BMW, along with other German automakers Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, acknowledged its involvement in colluding on an emissions cartel since the 1990s. The automakers collectively hid technology that would have been able to reduce harmful emissions beyond what was legally required under EU emissions standards. The EU fined BMW $442 million, a slap on the wrist given BMW's second-quarter profits of close to $6 billion.

EU fines BMW, VW $1B for running emissions cartel since the 90s

In addition, the EU's "Fit for 55" energy and climate package, which was released last month, upgraded the overall carbon emissions reductions goal from 40% to 55% by 2030, which means automakers need to pick up the pace of electrification, and BMW knows that. Other proposals reportedly under discussion in the European Commission involve a 60% emissions reduction by 2030, followed by 100% cut by 2035, which would make it near impossible to sell ICE vehicles by that time.

BMW says its Neue Klasse will further the momentum to get EVs to market. The automaker aims to have 10 million all-electric cars on the road over the next decade, with at least half of all BMW Group sales being all-electric and the Mini brand offering exclusively all-electric from 2030. As part of its circular economy focus, BMW also intends to incorporate an increase of use of secondary materials and promote a better framework for establishing a market for secondary materials with the Neue Klasse. The company says it aims to raise the percentage of secondary materials it uses from its current rate of 30% to 50%, but didn't specify by when.

BMW says its use of secondary nickel in the iX battery, for example, is already 50%, with the battery housing containing up to 30% secondary aluminum, and the goal is to improve those numbers. BMW is also piloting a project with BASF and the ALBA Group to increase the recycling of plastics used in cars.

As part of what BMW is calling a comprehensive recycling system, "the ALBA Group analyses end-of-life BMW Group vehicles to establish whether a car-to-car reuse of the plastic is possible," according to a statement by the company. "In a second step, BASF assesses whether chemical recycling of the pre-sorted waste can be used in order to obtain pyrolysis oil. This can then be used as a basis for new products made of plastic. In the future, a new door trim or other components could be manufactured from a used instrument panel, for example."

To ensure an easier recycling process, BMW is also incorporating early-stage design of vehicles. Materials must be put together in a way that's easy to disassemble at the end of life and then reuse. The automaker says it will increasingly build the interior of a car with monomaterials that can be transferred back into usable material.

"For example, the onboard wiring systems must be easy to remove, in order to avoid mixing steel with copper from the cable harnesses in the vehicles," the company said in a statement. "If this mixing does take place, the secondary steel loses its essential material properties and therefore no longer meets the high safety requirements of the automotive industry."

A circular economy also involves using higher-quality vehicles, which will reduce the overall number of materials used because those parts can be recycled or fixed more easily.

The tough calculus of emissions and the future of EVs

With this announcement, BMW promises transparency when it comes to the life cycle of its vehicles. The company does indeed publish life cycle assessments (LCAs), as does almost every other major car manufacturer, but there's no standard in the industry yet, which means it's sometimes difficult to compare different vehicles. Looking at the overall life cycle of a vehicle will be increasingly important if we actually want to cut emissions goals. The emissions that come from the supply chains and manufacturing processes to obtain all the materials needed to even build batteries and vehicles is a body of research that's only just coming to light, and what that light reveals is the possibility that these moves could even increase emissions in the aggregate.

"Embodied emissions can be devilishly difficult to accurately quantify, and nowhere are there more complexities and uncertainties than with EVs," writes Mark Mills, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, in a recent TechCrunch article about what it takes to calculate the real carbon cost of EVs. "While an EV self-evidently emits nothing while driving, about 80% of its total lifetime emissions arise from the combination of the embodied energy in fabricating the battery and then in 'fabricating' electricity to power the vehicle. The remaining comes from manufacturing the non-fuel parts of the car. That ratio is inverted for a conventional car where about 80% of lifecycle emissions come directly from fuel burned while driving, and the rest comes from the embodied energy to make the car and fabricate gasoline."

Recommended Stories

  • Why Energy Fuels, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Just Popped

    Shares of uranium mining companies are red-hot Thursday. As of 12:40 p.m. EDT, both Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) and Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stocks are up 6.9% apiece, while Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG) is leading the pack higher with a 9.1% gain. In a short note posted on Twitter yesterday, you see, GLJ raised its price target on yet another uranium mining company.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Falls As FAA Grounds Spacecraft Amid Probe Into Richard Branson Flight

    Safety reportedly took a back seat in Virgin Galactic's flight plans. And now the FAA has grounded a spacecraft.

  • Netherland Sewell Study Identifies 5 Potential Conventional Oil and Gas Reservoir Rock Zones in The First Well (6-2) in The Kavango Basin, Namibia

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) provide preliminary analysis of the first well drilled (the 6-2 well) in the Kavango basin by Core Laboratories ("Core Lab") and Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc. ("NSAI").

  • Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tesla

    HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - "Do you know how big Volvo is?" asked Don Leclair, finance chief at Ford Motor Co.. It was 2008, and Leclair was responding to an offer from a little-known Chinese businessman to purchase the Swedish carmaker, which Ford owned. The businessman, Li Shufu, had a company with less than half Volvo's sales and a flagship model, King Kong, almost unknown outside China.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • New Car Sales Were Dreadful. Why Car Stocks Win Either Way.

    August light-vehicles sales missed estimates by a lot. The number is a surprise, but the factors behind it aren't. Some of the reasons actually help car stocks more than higher car volumes.

  • Why Nikola Stock Just Popped

    Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped 2% in 1 p.m. EDT trading Thursday after the battery and fuel cell-powered semi truck manufacturer announced it has signed "strategic agreements" with Germany's Bosch Group to supply fuel cells for its trucks. As detailed in Nikola's press release, Bosch will license to Nikola the former's fuel cell module technology, and supply "key components ... including the fuel-cell stack, air compressor with power electronics and control unit with sensors." Nikola will then take these parts and assemble them into fuel cell modules at Nikola's manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, where it will also be manufacturing its own "Tre" fuel cell-powered electric trucks.

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • Chevron Makes Pact with Bunge to Join Chase for Renewable Diesel

    (Bloomberg) -- Booming demand for renewable diesel is prompting another agriculture-energy tie-up, with Chevron Corp. and Bunge Ltd. striking a pact to turn soybeans into less polluting fuel.The proposed venture between the fossil-fuel giant and the world’s top oilseed processor marks the latest collaboration between oil and agriculture as traditional energy producers seek to secure raw materials needed to make more climate-friendly fuel. Renewable diesel is viewed as a growth area for both indu

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Kontrol Technologies Acquires Global HVAC in Bid to Lead Smart Building Market and announces $155 Million Order Book

    Image Provided By Unsplash On average, commercial buildings across North America are wasting 30% of the energy they consume. With 93 billion square feet of commercial property, accounting for 35% of the nation’s total energy consumption, that adds up to 826 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year — not to mention the $57 billion in energy expenditures wasted. With the federal government’s aggressive net zero emissions by 2050 policy in progress, simply improving efficiency to e

  • Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis to be all-electric by 2030

    Genesis, which was launched as Hyundai's standalone luxury division in 2015 to compete with premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, joins other auto majors who are doubling down on investments in electric vehicles. The company, which accounts for just above 3% of Hyundai's overall vehicle sales, said it would develop eight electric vehicle models with global sales expected to reach 400,000 units per year. Hyundai Motor on Thursday unveiled Genesis' first electric vehicle, the GV60, which will be released this year in South Korea and start deliveries in North America in 2022.

  • U.S. Gulf Oil Industry Studies Ida’s Damage Days After Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s entire chain of providers, from explorers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to refineries along the coast, are now four days into assessing operations after the passage of Hurricane Ida.It could be quite some time before a full extent of the damage is known, with access to many facilities along the Louisiana coast still severely limited. Crews have been able to make aerial surveys, but roads are largely impassable due to high water and downed trees.At least 2 million barrels a day

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Orea Announces New Montagne d'Or Project Design with Significantly Reduced Environmental Impact

    Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) is pleased to announce an optimised project design with a remarkable reduction in the environmental impact of the Montagne d'Or Gold Project, located in French Guiana, France. In response to the public debate held in 2018, the Montagne d'Or joint venture (owned 44.99% by Orea and 55.01% by operator Nord Gold plc) (the "JV") has selected a new project design based on Best Available Techniques ("BAT") resulting in a 32% reduction in

  • Audi's Grandsphere concept EV is a self-driving living room on wheels

    Audi has unveiled the Grandsphere, a self-driving concept luxury EV that encourages you to take your hands off the wheel.

  • Malibu Boats Stock Gets Torpedoed After Q4 Report Despite Strong Performance

    Concerns about supply-chain problems appeared to outweigh the impact of soaring demand and other upbeat news in the minds of Wall Street traders. Malibu Boats beat analysts' consensus expectations on both the top and bottom lines, with revenue delivering a nearly 8% positive surprise and adjusted EPS outperforming expectations by 12.2%. Malibu not only more than doubled its number of boats sold, but it also sold more high-end watercraft.

  • 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness and Touring on- and off-road

    The refreshed Subaru Forester lineup expands to include a new Wilderness model for 2022. It gets an upgraded suspension with an extra half inch of ground clearance, pushing it to 9.2 inches. It didn't really need it; Forester was already one of the more capable compact SUVs on the market. It comes with all-terrain tires too, so that extra ride height doesn't go to waste. This combination enables greater approach, departure and breakover angles and contributes to a rugged look that is rounded out by black, five-spoke wheels and more-pronounced body-side cladding. For more news and reviews head over to Autoblog.com&nbsp;

  • U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane-2021-07-11 on July 11. The FAA, responsible for protecting the public during commercial space transportation launch and reentry, said "SpaceShipTwo deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America" in New Mexico.