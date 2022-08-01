U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,118.63
    -11.66 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,798.40
    -46.73 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,368.98
    -21.71 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.31
    -1.92 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.81
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0269
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    -0.0360 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5730
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,346.38
    +22.38 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.79
    -11.61 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

BMW will bring a more affordable i4 EV to the US next year

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read
BMW

BMW already offers two different versions of its i4 all-electric sedan in the US, but the automaker will add a third, more affordable variant to the mix starting next year. On Monday, BMW announced the 2023 i4 eDrive35. The EV will start at $52,395 – with a $995 destination fee included – when it arrives in the US in the first quarter of 2023.

As the entry-level model in BMW’s i4 line, the eDrive35 features a smaller battery and less powerful motor than its eDrive40 and M50 stablemates. With a usable capacity of 66 kWh, BMW estimates the eDrive35 will be good for an EPA range of about 260 miles. By contrast, you can expect to get about 271 miles from the M50 and 301 miles from the eDrive40. DC fast charging allows the eDrive35’s battery to go from 10 percent to 80 percent in about half an hour.

With a single rear axle motor, the eDrive35 also outputs less power than its two counterparts. It has an estimated horsepower of 281 and 295 lb-ft of torque. That’s 55 less horsepower than the eDrive 40. However, it doesn’t seem the eDrive35 will be much slower than its more expensive sibling. BMW says the car can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. The eDrive40 can achieve the same feat in 5.5 seconds. All things considered, those are reasonable tradeoffs when you consider the eDrive40 and M50 start at $56,395 and $66,895, respectively.

Inside, the eDrive35 features the same dashboard unit found in the eDrive40. Expect a 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 14.9-inch instrument panel behind a single curved glass surface. It should come with all the same safety features as well, including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. BMW expects to start production on the 2023 i4 eDrive35 before the end of the year.

Recommended Stories