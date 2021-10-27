U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,582.41
    +7.62 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,685.61
    -71.27 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,358.16
    +122.45 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.00
    -24.08 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.92
    -1.73 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5310
    -0.0880 (-5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7850
    -0.3440 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,930.56
    -3,554.04 (-5.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,416.60
    -57.73 (-3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

The all-electric i4 is a no-compromise BMW that happens to be an EV

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Electrified versions of vehicles typically end up trading eco-friendly driving for the handling of a gas-powered counterpart. Batteries are heavy and while they lower the center of gravity, the extra weight does make itself known. Enter the 2022 BMW i4 M50, the first M-powered electric BMW that makes you forget about the 4-Series with all its petrol power.

Starting at $65,900, the i4 M50 is an all-wheel-drive delight behind the wheel that surprised us with its impressive handling and interior that’s actually more like a traditional BMW but with the latest version of the automaker’s infotainment system. We had a chance to drive it in the mountains and on the autobahn in Germany and, if you’ve been waiting for an electric BMW sedan that delivers that ultimate driving machine feeling, look no further. For the full story, check out the video above.

