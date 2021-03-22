U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,947.63
    +34.53 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,785.90
    +157.93 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,412.31
    +197.08 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,279.30
    -8.24 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.47
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.50
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.49 (-1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1940
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    -0.0480 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7800
    -0.1210 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,177.61
    -1,268.49 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.57
    -25.88 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,174.15
    -617.90 (-2.07%)
     

BMW and PG&E team up to prepare the electric grid for millions of EVs

Aria Alamalhodaei
·3 min read

BMW Group and California utility Pacific Gas & Electric are rolling out the next phase of a pilot that aims to test — and learn — how electric vehicles could support the integration of renewable energy on the electric grid.

The ChargeForward program, now entering its third phase, is open to PG&E customers who drive a BMW electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Around 3,000 drivers can sign up to voluntarily allow their vehicle to be “smart charged” when electricity demand is low and renewable energy availability is high. Drivers will earn incentives for participating in the program, including $150 at sign-up and an additional $250 per year.

The program is one of the longest-running partnerships between an electric utility and an automaker. The first two phases had only 100 and 400 participants respectively, so this latest phase presents a marked expansion for the collaboration. It’s a sensible alliance for two industries that are preparing for the gradual decline in sales of internal combustion engines. For electric utilities, this means planning for a drastic increase in customer demand on a grid that is increasingly powered by renewable resources like solar and wind.

bmw chargeforward electric
bmw chargeforward electric

Image Credits: BMW

“Let’s assume someone plugs in at home on a Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and sets their departure time for 4 p.m. that day," Adam Langton, BMW’s Energy Services manager who oversees the ChargeForward program, explained. "The ChargeForward software system communicates with the vehicle and determines that the vehicle is more than half full, needing two hours of charging to fill up the battery. The system then evaluates the person’s home electricity rate, renewable energy availability and congestion on the grid in their neighborhood. On this day, there is no congestion on the grid and solar energy will be very high in the afternoon. The ChargeForward system directs the vehicle to start charging at 1 p.m. and complete charging by 3 p.m. This allows the driver to get a full battery prior to their departure time.”

Electricity demand tends to follow a “duck curve” shape, peaking in the early evening as people return home from work — right as solar energy resources go offline. And people tend to charge their EVs overnight. To meet this demand, fossil-fuel-emitting resources like natural gas ramp up.

The result? More greenhouse gas emissions. A study published by MIT researchers in "Environmental Science and Technology" found that in California overnight EV charging produces around 74% more GHGs than midday charging. (Variations in the grid mix matter here — in wind-heavy regions in the Midwest or Texas, overnight EV charging may make the most sense as lots of wind tend to be generated overnight.)

The ChargePoint program aims to take advantage of the ample renewable resources available during the day and reduce GHG emissions in the process. Participating customers will enter their charging preferences and departure times on a BMW ChargeForward mobile app. BMW will also receive real-time information about the grid, such as the availability of renewable energy relative to the customer’s location, and it will use this data to calculate an optimal charging window and send it automatically to the vehicle. Customers will be able to opt-out of the charging shift at any point through the app.

While California is known for pursuing ambitious clean energy goals — including codifying into law a landmark target of achieving 100% renewable and zero-carbon electricity by 2045 — the state has also set a goal of getting 5 million EVs on the road by 2030. And that’s no surprise, considering that transportation is the single largest source of GHG emissions in the state.

BMW and PG&E will also collaborate in a lab setting to explore vehicle-to-grid technologies that enable EVs to discharge electricity to the power grid. Such bidirectional functionality could allow EVs to be used as big backup generators in the case of emergencies or as distributed nano power plants to help balance the grid throughout the day.

The third phase of the ChargeForward program begins in mid-April and runs through March 2023.

Can solid state batteries power up for the next generation of EVs?

Recommended Stories

  • Clubhouse says its Android launch will take 'a couple of months'

    In its weekly Townhall event on Sunday, Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison remarked that the company was working "really hard" to come to Android, but said it's going to take a "couple of months" to make that happen. Clubhouse had previously said in a late January blog post that it would begin work on its Android version "soon," but had not yet promised any sort of time frame as to when it would be able to bring that version to the public. Instead, most of its statements about Android have been vague mentions of the importance of supporting the Android user base and making its app more accessible to a wider audience.

  • Social shopping-focused Chums announces $3.5M raise ahead of YC Demo Day

    With Y Combinator Demo Day kicking off tomorrow morning, startups in the current batch are hurrying to make a little news before they show off their recent growth to investors. Add Chums to the mix. Chums is a social shopping service that helps friends suggest products to their pals.

  • Early investors in Dispo to donate any potential profits from the photo-sharing app

    After Spark Capital announced it would 'sever all ties' with Dispo following allegations around co-creator and famous YouTuber David Dobrik, two of the app's earliest investors have similarly backed away from the company. Seven Seven Six and Unshackled followed suit this morning, releasing subsequent statements that they plan to donate any potential profits from investments to organizations working with survivors of sexual assault. Seven Seven Six, an early-stage venture capital firm founded by Reddit's Alexis Ohanian, released a statement on Monday morning saying that the allegations against Dobrik are "extremely troubling" and are "directly at odds" with the firm's core values.

  • H3X rethinks the electric motor to power the next phase of mobility

    It's plain to see that electric vehicles are the future, but there's more to making that change happen than swapping out a gas motor for a battery-powered one — especially in aircraft. H3X is a startup that aims to accelerate that future with a reimagined, completely integrated electric motor that it claims outperforms everything on the market. After stints in the tech and automobile industry (including at Tesla), the crew came back together when they saw that the Department of Energy was offering a bounty for improved high power density electric motors.

  • Japanese carmakers assess impact of fire at Renesas chip plant

    Toyota, Nissan, Honda and other Japanese carmakers scrambled on Monday to assess the impact on their production of a fire at a Renesas Electronics chip plant that could aggravate a global semiconductor shortage. Renesas has said it will take at least a month to resume production at a 300mm wafer line at its Naka plant in northeast Japan after an electrical fault caused machinery to catch fire on Friday and poured smoke into the sensitive clean room. The fallout on carmakers could spread beyond Japan to auto companies in Europe and the United States because Renesas has about a 30% share of the global market for microcontroller unit chips used in cars.

  • The Neue Klasse Will Shape BMW's Electric Future

    BMW lays out an electrification strategy for the new decade borrowing a name from its past, but gas-engined models aren't going away entirely after 2030.

  • DoorDash now delivers COVID-19 testing kits

    DoorDash is partnering with two digital health companies to allow people to order COVID-19 tests directly from its app.

  • Yup, Apple Arcade is still worth five bucks a month

    My recent Apple Arcade binge made me realize it's still worth $5 a month.

  • Nvidia Stock And Options Trading: Here's How To Design A Reverse Butterfly Trade

    Nvidia stock is showing up on my screen for having a low implied volatility percentage. Nvidia has an IBD Composite Rating of 85, an EPS Rating of 97 and a Relative Strength Rating of 59. Long straddles on NVDA stock are very expensive, because the option prices are so high.

  • ‘Hawkeye’ Spinoff Series About Echo in Early Development for Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

    The “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus may already be getting a spinoff. A show centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character who will be played by Alaqua Cox in the “Hawkeye” series, is in the early stages of development for Disney Plus, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are […]

  • US privacy, consumer, competition and civil rights groups urge ban on 'surveillance advertising'

    Ahead of another big tech vs Congress 'grab your popcorn' grilling session, scheduled for March 25 -- when US lawmakers will once again question the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter on the unlovely topic of misinformation -- a coalition of organizations across the privacy, antitrust, consumer protection and civil rights spaces has called for a ban on "surveillance advertising", further amplifying the argument that "big tech's toxic business model is undermining democracy". The close to 40-strong coalition behind this latest call to ban 'creepy ads' which rely on the mass tracking and profiling of web users in order to target them with behavioral ads includes the American Economic Liberties Project, the Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood, the Center for Digital Democracy, the Center for Humane Technology, Epic.org, Fair Vote, Media Matters for America, the Tech Transparency Project and The Real Facebook Oversight Board, to name a few.

  • World's top emitters a long way from aligning with climate goals

    The world's biggest carbon-emitting companies are far from aligning with the Paris Climate Agreement, a report by the leading climate-focused investor group showed on Monday. Climate Action 100+, whose 575 members manage $54 trillion in assets, was set up in 2017 to engage with the companies responsible for the bulk of planet-heating emissions to encourage them to cut them and strengthen climate disclosures. If added together and treated as a country, the companies - including oil majors like Exxon, Saudi Aramco and BP as well as Unilever - would be the third biggest emitter behind the United States and China, the group said.

  • Biden executive order to temporarily halt new leases on land for oil and gas has met resistance from small communities dependant on energy jobs

    An executive order meant to fight climate change has been met with resistance from communities like Vernal, Utah, where the oil and gas industry brings in the majority of the income. Ed O'Keefe reports.

  • Exclusive: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car sales

    California's two U.S. senators are urging President Joe Biden to set a firm date to phase-out gas-powered passenger vehicles as the White House grapples with how to rewrite vehicle emissions rules slashed under President Donald Trump. In an unreported letter going to Biden Monday, Democratic Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein called on Biden "to follow California’s lead and set a date by which all new cars and passenger trucks sold be zero-emission vehicles."

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Facebook appeal in user tracking lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Facebook Inc's bid to pare back a $15 billion class action lawsuit accusing the company of illegally tracking the activities of internet users even when they are logged out of the social media platform. The justices declined to hear Facebook's appeal of a lower court ruling that revived the proposed nationwide litigation accusing the company of violating a federal law called the Wiretap Act by secretly tracking the visits of users to websites that use Facebook features such as the "like" button. The litigation also accuses the company of violating the privacy rights of its users under California law but Facebook's appeal to the Supreme Court involved only the Wiretap Act.

  • Nigeria suspends Emirates flights over COVID-19 tests

    Nigeria suspended the airline Emirates from flying into or out of its territory last week after the carrier imposed additional COVID-19 test requirements on passengers from the country, the aviation minister said on Monday. Emirates said last week passenger flights to and from Nigeria had been suspended until further notice in line with government directives, but did not give details. Aviation minister Hadi Sirika told a news conference that the airline had demanded passengers from Nigeria undertake three COVID-19 tests within 24 hours, leading the government to suspend its operations, with the exemption of cargo and humanitarian flights.

  • These 4 Growth Stocks Are Screaming Buys If the Nasdaq Crashes

    Don't look now, but we might be on the verge of a full-fledged crash in the technology-reliant Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). At the end of 2020, the Nasdaq 100 -- an index of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- was sporting a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio of 55.3, which is well above its historic norm. A September Harris poll found that 43% of retail investors are utilizing some form of leverage (either buying equities on margin and/or purchasing options contracts).

  • Stocks Are Rising, With Tech in the Lead

    The moves in Turkey sent traders into safe-haven currencies such as the dollar and the yen, and away from currencies including the Mexican peso, the South African rand and the Russian ruble.

  • Volkswagen EV Business Worth $230 Billion, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG should keep getting more credit for its battery-powered car strategy that could lead the company to surpass Tesla Inc. in electric-vehicle sales as soon as next year, according to Deutsche Bank.If the market were to apply multiples similar to Tesla and Nio Inc. to VW’s battery-electric vehicle business, it would be worth about 195 billion euros ($230 billion), more than all of the company is worth now, analysts led by Tim Rokossa wrote in a report Monday. They lifted their price target for VW shares by 46% to 270 euros.VW’s common stock surged as much as 14% and its preference shares rose as much as 8.4% in Frankfurt, while its American depositary receipts climbed in New York. Last week, the German-traded securities climbed 22% and 16%, respectively.The carmaker stole software giant SAP SE’s crown as the largest member of Germany’s benchmark DAX index, becoming the country’s most valuable company for the first time since the 2015 diesel cheating scandal damaged its reputation and stock price. Its plans to take on Tesla for EV leadership set off a buying spree among U.S. retail investors and surge in trading volume for its ADRs.Rokossa sees a good chance VW’s EV deliveries surpass Tesla’s in short order as its ID.4 compact SUV is rolled out globally. Executives for the company’s Spanish brand Seat said Monday they plan to launch an EV for urban areas in 2025 costing between 20,000 euros and 25,000 euros.VW plans to transform Seat’s factory outside Barcelona into an EV hub with the goal of producing more than 500,000 vehicles there per year, equal to Tesla’s global deliveries in 2020.The truck unit Traton SE is also getting into the mix. It will boost investments in electric technology to 1.6 billion euros by 2025 from 1 billion euros previously and scale back spending on combustion engines.“The future of commercial vehicles won’t be shaped by diesel anymore but by electric trucks,” Traton Chief Executive Officer Matthias Gruendler told reporters. Due to lower costs for customers, battery-powered trucks are bound to prevail over those using hydrogen fuel cells, which largely will be restricted to niche markets, he said.(Updates with American depositary receipts rising in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of a company name in the headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jump in Yields Pressure Aussie, Kiwi While BOJ Decision Underpins Yen

    While another surge in Treasury yields dominated the trade, central bank activity in the US, Australia and Japan also had a say in the price action.