U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,688.67
    -12.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,931.05
    -211.17 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,921.57
    -52.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,377.01
    -28.02 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.88
    -2.88 (-3.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    +14.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6040
    -0.0300 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3494
    +0.0065 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0940
    -0.7060 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,951.28
    -583.55 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,470.15
    -8.51 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -35.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     

How BMW plans to corner the U.S. scooter market with its all electric CE 04

Roberto Baldwin
·3 min read

A weird thing has happened in the past two years. After years of decline, motorcycle and scooter sales have bounced back. That's good news for BMW's Motorrad division and its latest electric scooter, the CE 04.

The two-wheel retro-futuristic bike, which was showcased in Los Angeles this week at an event ahead of the LA Auto Show, will be riding a wave of two-wheeled renaissance which could help usher in larger acceptance of electric scooters.

BMW Motorrrad of America's vice president Trudy Hardy believes that the two-wheeled EV could come into its own as more than just a cool-looking bike. "I think what's interesting about having a scooter in this category is I think it will start to solve some transportation challenges."

Set to arrive in showrooms in early 2022, the CE 04 will start at $11,795. Like all things BMW, it carries a premium price tag. Yet, for the feature set and the fact that it's electric, it might actually be a solid deal.

The scooter will seat two, has 42 horsepower and an impressive 45 pound-feet of torque. The 8.9-kWh capacity battery pack is targeted to offer 80 miles of range and it supports level 2 charging up to 6.9 kW.

Plus it has that large 10.25-inch TFT display that when paired with the BMW Motorrrad app offers up turn-by-turn navigation and can track rider data like how far over you've leaned in corners, as well as the typical motorcycle information.

BMW CE 04 electric scooter
BMW CE 04 electric scooter

Image Credits: Roberto Baldwin

Still, it's an electric scooter in a world where the Harley-Davidson Livewire exists and Zero Motorcycle continues to thrive.

Hardy believes that for BMW this is a smart strategy, "It's going to bring new people into the brand that might not have considered a motorcycle, but are going to find this to be a friendly or solution."

The bike maker's first foray into the U.S. market with electricity was the C-Evolution. It was essentially a pilot program. "It was really to test the waters a little bit. This is our first endeavor really going into the electrification market," Hardy told TechCrunch.

Although Hardy is nervous that people tend to generalize scooters as something less than what they are. New customers also mean those new to motorcycles and scooters in general. There will likely be customers that currently ride electric bicycles that step up to an electric scooter like the CE 04 and not quite understand that it's more powerful than it looks. It's easy to dismiss scooters and see something that's underpowered, the reality is the EV torque that makes electric cars so exhilarating is also here on this scooter.

It's not a toy. Fortunately, BMW Motorrad's entire lineup comes standard with anti-lock brakes and other safety features.

For new and experienced riders, the CE 04 is offering something a bit new. A compact but spirited EV two-wheeler that could be the answer to city commutes. Hardy sees it as part of an ongoing move by the company as a whole. "BMW has always been known for the performance side and the technology side and it's nice that we're now entering that electrified space from four wheels to two wheels, which is great."

It also helps that more and more people in the United States are buying new bikes and EVs. That combination might be a win for the funky CE 04.

Recommended Stories

  • Honda Navi is a basic mini-bike for $1,807

    Honda's Motorcycle and Scooter India division started with Activa scooter sold in Asia and redesigned it to look like Navi for the local market. The Navi went on sale in 2016 in India, lasting three years in India before retiring, but is still on sale in export markets.

  • The all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV debuts with a rotating screen from Foxconn

    Foxconn's fingerprints are all over one of the central details in the upcoming all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV. The company unveiled the production-intent version of the Fisker Ocean SUV on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The electric vehicle — Fisker's first — will have a distinctive 17.1-inch central screen made by Foxconn that can rotate from portrait mode to landscape, which the automaker has dubbed "Hollywood mode."

  • 2023 Subaru Solterra Enters the Growing EV Crossover Market

    Subaru's first EV is closely related to the Toyota bZ4X and features a similar all-wheel-drive powertrain with electric motors front and rear.

  • Dong Mingzhu, one of the richest women in China, may be replaced by her 22-year-old secretary

    Dong Mingzhu, one of China’s richest and most powerful women, has reportedly dropped hints suggesting that she wants her 22-year-old secretary to be her successor as president of Gree Electric. The hint: Dong, 65, dropped the clue during a company event, jokingly telling investors and reporters that she was teaching her newly promoted secretary, Meng Yutong, to follow in her footsteps, according to Business Insider. “I hope she can stay by my side," Dong, known as China’s “Iron Lady” for her strict work ethic, said as she introduced Meng on stage.

  • Are Tesla, GM Customers Making The Switch To Ford F-150 Lightning?

    One of the most anticipated electric vehicle launches in years is coming with the electric pickup Ford F-150 Lightning from Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F). A dive into reservations shows where the company’s future customers are coming from. What Happened: A forum called Lightning Owners tracks the pre-orders for the Ford F-150 Lightning. Trends tracked include which colors are being ordered and what extra options are being added to the vehicles. The survey results show that Antimatter Blue is the most

  • Secret iPhone tricks from an ex-Apple worker are blowing TikTok’s mind

    A former Apple employee who worked at the Genius bar has been going on TikTok and revealing all sorts of interesting iPhone tricks. Her videos are full of enlightening pointers, and even seasoned iPhone users are liable to learn something new. As a quick aside, it’s bizarre that Apple packs so much functionality into iOS … The post Secret iPhone tricks from an ex-Apple worker are blowing TikTok’s mind appeared first on BGR.

  • Electric SUVs debut at LA Auto Show: Nissan, Hyundai, Fisker show off EVs

    Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, Fisker and VinFast are among the automakers debuting electric SUVS at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

  • Whoa! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Fire TV is just $100 — yet another early Black Friday steal

    See why 11,000-plus shoppers gave this 24-inch model a five-star rating.

  • 2023 Subaru Solterra electric SUV has standard AWD, of course

    Subaru is finally taking its first step into the world of electric cars with the launch of the Solterra. The amped crossover is positioned as the EV that will do everything a petrol Subaru does, including ferry its nature-loving occupants to the great outdoors. Subaru isn't shy about the fact that the Solterra was developed jointly with Toyota, their second joining of forces since the BRZ and 86 sports coupes.

  • Two Exciting New Helicopters That Debuted at This Week’s Dubai Airshow

    Aviation's most important cross-technology platform rolled out new aircraft this week, with two standout helicopters in the biz-av category.

  • Canoo is setting up headquarters in Walmart's hometown, picks Panasonic as battery supplier

    Canoo, the electric automaker that became a publicly traded company last year, is expanding its U.S. footprint with plans to establish its headquarters and an advanced manufacturing industrialized facility in Bentonville, Arkansas — a city most famously connected with Walmart. "This is an advanced manufacturing facility that will allow us to produce vehicles for unique use cases as well as accelerate our testing into gamma," said Canoo CEO and Chai Tony Aquila on Monday. Aquila said engineering, design and sourcing of materials for its gamma platform is complete, and the company is in the final steps before production.

  • 2022 Ford Bronco: Car and Driver 10Best

    A triumph of smart ideas, clever engineering, and good timing. It's no wonder people are crazy about it.

  • Adaptive driving beams are finally going to be legal in the U.S.

    Adaptive driving beams are finally going to become legal, thanks to a provision in the infrastructure bill. This is great news for nighttime driving safety — your author is particularly excited that this technology will finally be legal in cars sold in the U.S. In case you need a refresher, adaptive driving beams are fully explained in this story here.

  • How to Turn $30,000 Into Over $500,000 With Almost No Risk

    Investing can allow your money to work for you. In fact, with a smart investment, it's possible to turn $30,000 into more than half a million dollars while taking very minimal risk. Put the money into an S&P index fund and leave it alone for 30 years.

  • Bargain Hunter Alert: Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Pasadena Mansion Gets Another Gigantic Price Chop

    Despite its choice location on almost two gated acres in a hilly, wooded and wealthy neighborhood above the Annandale Golf Club, despite its baronial opulence and idyllic privacy, despite six months of publicity and a series of heavy-duty price cuts, the longtime home of once vaunted but now disgraced attorney Tom Girardi and reality TV […]

  • Rivian Wipeout After Breathless Rally May Mean $15 Billion of Lost Value

    (Bloomberg) -- The breathless five-day rally in Rivian Automotive Inc. came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, wiping out over $23 billion from the newly public electric-truck maker’s valuation.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillShares of the startup, which made its t

  • Exclusive: Downtown Tampa apartment tower sells for $136 million

    The apartment tower, anchored by Publix Super Markets Inc., has sold for the second-highest price per unit ever paid for a market-rate apartment complex in the Tampa Bay region.

  • BMW Concept XM lights up giant new kidney grille for an M SUV

    It’s not tied to the Los Angeles Auto Show in any way, but BMW is still trying to make a splash in the big pool of news coming in today. This rather revealing teaser of what BMW is calling the Concept XM just dropped, and it may be the cause of more than a few jaw drops, too. If you were expecting the big kidney grille trend to stop, don’t hold your breath, because BMW is just getting started.

  • Dog selling Miami mansion bought from Madonna

    A German Shepherd is selling a Miami mansion bought from Madonna. Gunther the dog's lineage dates back decades to when Gunther III inherited a multimillion-dollar trust when the owner died in 1992. (Nov. 17)

  • Why EVgo Stock Continues to Sink

    At least that's what EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) stock seems to be telling the market. As of 12:45 p.m. EST on Tuesday, EVgo shares were down 6.8% after falling nearly 10% earlier in the morning. Multiple analysts are suddenly turning cautious about EVgo stock, and investors are spooked.