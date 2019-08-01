BMW Pushes Cost Cuts as Rising Spending Squeezes Profit

(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG stressed the urgency to cut costs to shore up flagging profits and help finance electric vehicles, setting the stage for the incoming boss to push ahead with deeper changes.

Trade tensions and softening demand is squeezing the auto sector at a time when enormous investments are necessary to comply with increasingly stringent emissions regulations. In the final quarter before Oliver Zipse becomes chief executive officer, earnings before interest and taxes tumbled 20% to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) as capital expenditures surged 39% amid a push to retool factories to toggle between battery-powered and conventional vehicles.

Slower sales in China and Europe have prompted numerous carmakers and their suppliers, including Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG and German partsmaker Rheinmetall AG, to lower financial expectations in recent weeks. Volkswagen AG flagged it’s ready to cut production even steeper than a planned reduction of 450,000 cars -- about as much as BMW’s biggest factory.

‘Financial Headroom’

The maker of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles vowed to boost efficiency as part of an ongoing 12 billion-euro savings program and create “the financial headroom needed” for the auto industry’s shift away from combustion vehicles. BMW has accelerated plans to introduce 25 electrified models by two years to 2023.

BMW’s shares rose 0.9% in Frankfurt trading, paring its loss for the year to 4.4%.

After a loss in the first quarter, BMW’s car unit bounced back with a profit to give credence to the company’s expectations for a stronger second half of the year. Still, the auto margin narrowed to 6.5% from 8.6% a year earlier.

BMW expects a range of new models like the full-sized X7 sport utility vehicle to provide a boost in the coming months. The company stuck to its goal of a slight increase in car deliveries for the year and an automotive profit margin between 4.5% and 6.5%, including charges.

With Harald Krueger stepping down as CEO after struggling to set a course for the company, the turnaround will fall to Zipse. BMW’s current production head, who takes over later this month, has championed a wait-and-see approach to electric cars, opting to let the company’s factories make all kinds of vehicles instead of committing fully to electric cars.

