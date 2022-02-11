U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.25
    -25.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,989.00
    -150.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,585.00
    -116.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.40
    -14.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.31
    +0.43 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.80
    -10.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.58 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    +5.11 (+25.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0280
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,388.35
    -1,142.19 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.47
    -14.71 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.56
    -60.84 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

BMW receives license to take 75% stake in China joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive

IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich

(Reuters) - BMW has received the license from Chinese authorities to increase its stake in its Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive to 75% from 50%, the carmaker said on Friday, effective immediately.

The revaluation would lead to a positive one-off effect of 7 to 8 billion euros ($8-9 billion) to the financial results of its automotive segment, BMW said, with an increase to free cash flow of around 5 billion euros.

Precise figures will be released in coming weeks.

($1 = 0.8781 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

