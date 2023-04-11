U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.25
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,761.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,166.75
    +8.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.30
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.33
    +0.59 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    2,018.50
    +14.70 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    +0.31 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.08
    +0.68 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2431
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1280
    -0.4440 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,145.35
    +1,849.46 (+6.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    657.58
    +33.99 (+5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,773.07
    +31.51 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,923.37
    +289.71 (+1.05%)
     

BMW sales fall slightly in Q1

Reuters
The logo of German automaker BMW is seen in Brussels

(Reuters) - BMW delivered 588,138 vehicles in the first quarter of this year, down 1.5% on the previous year, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Electric vehicle sales rose 83.2% year-on-year to 64,647, it added.

"The BMW Group is on track for slight sales growth in the full year 2023," said Pieter Nota, management board member for customer, brands and sales. "The main growth drivers in 2023 will be fully-electric vehicles and models from the high-end premium segment," he added.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)