U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.00
    -26.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,011.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,991.75
    -209.75 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,313.00
    -21.40 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    -0.72 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.80
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.16 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1932
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0920 (+5.61%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +0.38 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1080
    +0.2530 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,905.77
    +2,909.29 (+5.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.45
    +42.30 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,746.30
    -16.37 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 770,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 13

More than the expected 700,000

BMW offers a first look at its production i4 electric sedan

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

After showing off a concept last year, BMW has unveiled the final version of the i4. Slated to enter the market this year, the sedan will essentially be an electric take on the 3-series with similar styling and dimensions. BMW also announced that it will launch an M Performance version of the i4, also set to be released in 2021.

The i4 looks much like a 2021 BMW 3-series model, albeit with slightly cleaner lines, splashes of blue color to denote its electric nature and a much larger (some might say too large) front grille. The company has also differentiated the i4 from the 3-series with different (better, I think) headlight and taillight designs. Overall, it's a more harmonious design, apart from that weirdly oversized grille. 

1 / 5

BMW didn't show the interior of the car and only shared some of the specs. As with other recent EVs from the likes of Hyundai, the i4 will be available in different configurations with up to 530 horsepower (390kW) from a single motor. That should propel it from 0 to 60 MPH in about four seconds — not Model S Plaid territory, but still very respectable. (The M Performance version might be quicker, but BMW didn't reveal any details about that model.) The i4 is supposed to have up to an 80 kWh battery, which should allow for about 300 miles of range. 

We also learned earlier this week that the i4 will use a new version of BMW's iDrive AI-powered software, personal assistant and infotainment platform. That will include BMW's new 12.3-inch Curved Display, personalized driving modes and infotainment settings, improved navigation ETAs and even a system that can predict your climate control needs. 

BMW also released more details on its electrification plans, which are modest compared to automakers like GM and Volvo. It plans to sell at least one EV in 90 percent of its markets by 2023 and deliver 2 million EVs by the end of 2025. By 2030, BMW expects half its new vehicles to be fully electric. 

As it stands right now, BMW still has few fully electric cars including the i3, a model we first saw way back in 2011. Much like Honda, BMW was once ahead of the game in electric car development, but has long since squandered that lead. The i4 will be a great way for it to get back on track, given the promising specs and popularity of the similar 3-series. However, its success will depend on the price — hopefully, we'll know that soon. 

Recommended Stories

  • These are Sony's PS5 VR controllers

    Sony has unveiled the VR controllers for the PlayStation 5, and they represent a dramatic leap in control over the earlier Move wands.

  • Motorola is trying that 'your phone can be a PC' thing again

    Motorola's new 'Ready For' platform for the Edge Plus smartphone creates a desktop-style experience on a monitor or TV.

  • AT&T blames net neutrality law for HBO Max counting against data caps

    AT&T has announced that subscribers will no longer be able to stream HBO Max without the data counting against their caps, and has blamed the situation on California's net neutrality laws.

  • The Lucid Air EV will be the first car equipped with Dolby Atmos

    When the Lucid Air arrives in 2022, some models will be equipped with immersive Dolby Atmos sound -- the first time it will be available in a car.

  • A Windows update nearly destroyed hand-drawn fantasy epic 'The Spine of Night'

    Seven years of custom-built rotoscoping software almost went up in smoke.

  • Bloomberg: New iPad Pros will include Thunderbolt and Mini LED tech

    A 2021 iPad Pro refresh could bring M1-class CPUs and Thunderbolt connectivity.

  • 'Disco Elysium' arrives on PS4, PS5 and Stadia on March 30th

    Sony offered a look at several other indie games during a day-long showcase.

  • Google Chrome's real-time captions are now available on PC and Mac

    Google' Live Captions is now available on desktop through Chrome 89.

  • Sony is giving away 'Horizon Zero Dawn' and nine other great games

    The Play at Home program is ramping up in the coming weeks.

  • EA Play hits Xbox Game Pass on PC tomorrow

    'Star Wars: Squadrons' arrives on EA Play on the same day.

  • Facebook will crack down on groups that break its rules repeatedly

    Facebook is taking one of its most significant steps to limit the influence and reach of problematic groups.

  • Epic Games Store lines up new social features including a party system

    The Epic Games Store is building in a party system with voice and text chat.

  • VW Stock Revs Higher, Sparked By CEO’s Boast to Grab ‘Pole Position’ from Tesla in EV Market

    Shares of Volkswagen AG climbed about 9% in intraday trading Wednesday as the iconic German carmaker continued to get a boost from its ambitious plan to cut into Tesla's lead in the global electric...

  • VW CEO’s Embrace of Elon Musk’s Playbook Sends Stock Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has swiftly gone from corporate dinosaur status to stock market darling, and its chief executive officer’s imitation of Elon Musk has a lot to do with it.Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small, taking a hands-on role in getting VW’s message out on social media and staging splashy events big on ambition. It’s paying off -- the carmaker’s common shares are now up almost 70% this year while the more liquid preference shares are up more than 40%.The turnabout in sentiment has been dramatic and sudden. VW’s market capitalization dropped last year as Tesla vaulted past all other automakers to become the world’s most valuable by a wide margin. But already this month, VW has added about 36 billion euros ($43 billion) to its valuation, as optimism that it may be able to catch up to Tesla squeezes short sellers.“This may be driven in part by U.S. retail investors jumping on the electric vehicle train,” said Frederic Benizri, a cross asset sales trader at Louis Capital Markets. High short interest in VW’s common shares is probably driving the squeeze, he said, with buying of American Depositary Receipts fueling outperformance.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up for our upcoming Hyperdrive newsletter here.The amount of market value VW has added in March is well over half the total capitalization of Diess’s former employer, BMW AG, which set a goal Wednesday for roughly half of total sales to be all-electric by the end of the decade.VW’s stock started its ascent when UBS Group AG analysts issued a bullish set of reports on its findings from tearing apart VW’s first mass-market model built off a dedicated EV platform, the ID.3 hatchback. The car is “the most credible EV effort by any legacy auto company so far,” wrote Patrick Hummel, who raised his price target on the shares.Much like Musk tries to dominate the news cycle, VW has made rapid-fire announcements in the weeks since then. It took the wraps off a more spacious version of the Porsche Taycan, doubled the VW brand’s EV sales share target for Europe and announced through Diess’s LinkedIn and Twitter accounts that it would host an event similar to Tesla’s “Battery Day” in September.“VW’s Power Day was a watershed event in the company’s history,” Tom Narayan, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a report Wednesday, raising his price target by roughly a third. He said VW’s battery-electric vehicles “should enable shares to re-rate higher given improved profitability.”VW followed up its declaration that it aims to build six battery factories in Europe alone by the end of the decade with an annual earnings conference that it also chose to focus on EVs. The common shares soared as much as 29% intraday Tuesday in Frankfurt, the biggest jump since Porsche’s failed attempt to acquire the company a dozen years ago triggered a short squeeze.VW’s common stock is much less liquid than VW’s preference shares because three holders -- the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of it. The preference shares closed Tuesday at the highest since July 2015 and extended gains Wednesday.VW’s ADRs are based on the common-share listing in Germany. Volume for the U.S.-traded securities has soared the past few days.In addition to VW’s key shareholders, one big beneficiary of the share surge is Diess. A little over a year ago, the 62-year-old CEO initiated a stock-buying plan with a standing order for 50,000 euros-worth of shares a month. The common stock hovered around 100 euros in March of last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic started to roil the global car industry. It’s now approaching 300 euros.While the healthy gains Diess has generated lately are still a far cry from what Musk pulled off last year, they have partially made up for lowered compensation. The CEO’s salary, including pension contributions, fell to 7.7 million euros last year, from 8.4 million in 2019, VW disclosed Tuesday in its annual report.(Updates with comment in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Intel's 11th-gen desktop CPUs could win gamers back from AMD

    Intel has finally divulged more details about its 11th-gen Rocket Lake S desktop CPUs.

  • This PlayStation DVR add-on is coming back in Japan, and it will get PS5 support

    Nasne still has PS3 styling, but later this year it will let Japanese gamers watch live TV and DVR recordings on their PS5.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • British Airways Owner Readying Its First Bond With a Junk Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- IAG SA has hired four banks to prepare an issue of bonds, its first as a junk-rated borrower since losing its prized investment-grade status in May as the pandemic took hold.The parent company of British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus is seeking funds to strengthen its balance sheet against Covid-19’s impact on international travel, according to a person familiar with the matter.The group appointed Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Morgan Stanley and Banco Santander SA as joint global coordinators, the person said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.IAG and its bankers will meet potential investors on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess demand and a euro-denominated offering of senior unsecured bonds may follow.The sale will include two maturities of debt and will be benchmark-sized, according to the person. That typically means at least 500 million euros ($597 million). An IAG spokeswoman declined to comment on the plans.IAG and several other carriers saw their credit scores slashed during 2020 following the prolonged collapse in international air travel. Airlines have since become prolific users of capital markets as a source of cash to keep operating through the ongoing drought in ticket sales. A junk rating can make new debt pricier because investors demand higher interest to compensate them for the extra risk.IAG last issued bonds in June 2019, selling 1 billion euros of senior unsecured notes in two parts. More recently, in September, it raised 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in equity capital via a rights offering. The group had 10.3 billion euros of cash at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation last month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets Step Over Landmines With ‘Pure Caffeine’ on Tap From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- On Wednesday, Jerome Powell reiterated he is untroubled by the bond market’s spasms. Two more of his Federal Reserve colleagues predicted higher interest rates before 2024.Either might have been enough to launch markets into a fit just weeks ago. This time, stocks surged and yields slumped -- and the central bank’s larger message of enduring dovishness carried the day.While seven of 18 officials projected higher rates in 2023, up from five of 17 in December, Powell’s assurance that the view is still in the minority fueled a rebound in the Nasdaq 100, which had been battered by a selloff in Treasuries. Yields on 10- and 30-year bonds eased from their highest in over a year, soothed by Powell saying it’s not yet time even to begin discussing reducing the central bank’s asset purchases, which currently clock in at $120 billion per month.“With low rates through 2023, investors are salivating over at least two more years of pure caffeine for equity markets,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.While the rise in Fed officials predicting a rate hike as early as 2023 was small, it caught the attention of markets, at least at first. Should the view catch on, “a reduction in asset purchases in 2022 might be assured,” wrote Ira Jersey, chief U.S. rates strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence.That helps explain why Treasury yields initially climbed after the decision was announced, in the eyes of WallachBeth Capital’s Ilya Feygin, though “this reasoning seems wrong and should be ignored,” he said. “Once the dust settles, we would expect 10 year notes at 1.60% or below.”The rolled-forward rate expectations were also paired with boosted forecasts for economic growth and the labor market. The median estimate for unemployment fell to 4.5% at the end of 2021 and 3.5% in 2023, while gross domestic product was seen expanding 6.5% this year, up from a prior projection of 4.2%.“The market had been assuming that upgraded growth and lowered unemployment forecasts would have to drive some discussion of tighter policy, but he sternly put the kibosh on any discussion of eventual tightening,” said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. “Essentially, the message was, ‘let’s see how hot things can really get.’ I think the market liked that.”Risk assets also proved resilient to Powell’s latest brush-off of the lurch higher in Treasury yields. Just two weeks ago, equities buckled when Powell was deemed to express insufficient urgency about rising rates when he spoke in a Wall Street Journal interview. While saying he’d “be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or persistent tightening in financial conditions,” he stopped short of doing or saying anything to rein them in.Fast forward to today and the language was basically identical, with the Fed chair adding: “The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate. We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”This time, equities evinced nary a peep of frustration.“It’s consistent with their view that they are fine with inflation running hotter than 2% for a period of time -- they’re now concerned about the average inflation,” said Elliott Savage, portfolio manager at YCG Investments. “While bond yields have risen they’re still at low historical levels.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.