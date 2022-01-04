U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,776.75
    -7.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,622.00
    -53.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,231.00
    -44.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.00
    -3.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.04
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1680
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,264.08
    +58.95 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.64
    +9.29 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,290.26
    -11.53 (-0.04%)
     

BMW unveils the iX M60

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

BMW's M division has always been about taking the German luxury car manufacturer's production vehicles a few steps further. And like its competitors, the company has long thought about what the combination of electric drivetrains and advances in autonomous driving will mean for brands like BMW M. The first all-electric M car was the i4 M50, its top-of-the-line 536 horsepower sedan that hit the market last year. But at CES this week, the company is announcing the most powerful version of its iX technology flagship, the 2023 iX M60, a 610 horsepower machine (when Sport Mode is enabled) that aims to combine the company's tech-centric flagship iX platform with the heritage of the M-series' focus on performance.

The promise here is a car that hits 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, thanks to its two motors that can provide a total of 811 lb-ft of instantaneous torque when called upon in launch mode. The car is electronically limited to 155 mph, which should be sufficient in most situations that don't involve fleeing a supervillain. This is a big, heavy car, but it still promises a range of 280 miles per charge (that's the preliminary EPA estimate), compared to a Tesla Model Y's maximum range of 330 miles. With a DC fast charger, the battery can go from 10 to 80% in 35 minutes.

Image Credits: BMW

BMW specifically notes that the two motors don't use any rare earth metals due to eliminating permanent magnets. Instead, the motors use the principle of a "current-energized synchronous machine."

The car's standard adaptive dual-axel air suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers promises to keep the vehicle at the right height, no matter the speed (and you can manually adjust the height, too).

Image Credits: BMW

On the tech side, BMW promises its latest generation of sensors and software for its driver assistance and infotainment systems, as well as a computing platform with "considerable potential for consistently advancing automated driving and parking." In addition, there's standard equipment like BMW Live Cockpit Professional and BMW Natural Interaction, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, BMW Laser Light, Comfort Access, Active Seat Ventilation for the driver and front passenger -- and the Radiant Heating Package, which warms the seats, steering wheel and armrests. There's also radiant heating in the door panels and dashboard for all those mid-winter ski trips.

BMW announces the iX, its next-gen electric flagship

Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch
Read more about CES 2022 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • Covid: US reports record 1m cases with peak still to come

    Omicron drives a record-breaking daily tally of new US cases, though deaths remain stable.

  • Backlash against Emma Watson after she shows solidarity with Palestinians

    Former Israeli ambassador to UN calls Harry Potter actress an ‘antisemite’

  • Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

    News from Nio's home market and archrival are putting some investors in the electric vehicle stock on edge.

  • Ford's Moves Are Electrifying: Here's How to Trade It

    Within two years, Ford expects to have the capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles per annum.

  • Ford Will Build Nearly Twice As Many F-150 Electric Trucks Amid Hot Demand

    By the middle of 2023, Ford plans to ramp up to build 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks per year. Ford stock soared to a fresh 20-year high.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • GM Stock Jumps As Auto Sales Top, Chip Woes Easing, But Toyota Is New U.S. King

    General Motors, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor reported stronger-than-expected U.S. auto sales for the final quarter of 2021. GM also sees rising 2022 industry sales, as chip supplies improve. Ford Motor and Stellantis are also on tap.

  • Rivian Stock: EV Startup Shifting Into High Gear For 2022

    Rivian stock notched the biggest IPO in 2021. Its all-electric R1T pickup was named truck of the year. What's next for the EV startup?

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Doubling Production Of The F-150 EV?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Toyota dethrones GM as U.S. sales leader after nearly a century on top

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared with 2.218 million for General Motors, the automakers said on Tuesday. GM's U.S. sales were down 13% for 2021 - and down 43% in the fourth quarter - while Toyota was up 10% for the year.

  • What to do if your car is totaled

    A car is 'totaled' when the cost to repair the damage exceeds the vehicle’s market value. Here's what you should know if this happens to you.

  • Ford to double production capacity of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck

    Ford said Tuesday it will nearly double production capacity of its upcoming electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to 150,000 vehicles a year by mid-2023 in response to customer demand. The F-150 Lightning trucks, which will have a base price of $39,974 before tax incentives are applied and not including the destination fee, will be produced at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. The company made the decision after receiving nearly 200,000 reservations — essentially refundable placeholders before buying the vehicle — for the new electric pickup truck.

  • How Do Tesla's 2021 Delivery Numbers Stack Up to Ford, GM, and Toyota?

    You couldn't script a more shock and awe way to start 2022 than the fifth-largest U.S. company by market cap, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), surging 14% on Monday thanks to record-high Q4 and full-year 2021 production numbers. Let's compare how Tesla's production numbers stack up to legacy automakers like Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) and determine if Tesla is a good stock to buy now.

  • Here's what drove Honda's sales growth in 2021

    The automaker, which headquarters its domestic manufacturing in Marysville, Tuesday reported an 8.9% increase in sales for 2021 that included record results for light trucks and electrified vehicles. Honda (NYSE:HMC) bounced back in the first half of the year as it lapped the pandemic-impacted spring of 2020, but monthly sales then declined every month starting with August, including a 23% drop in December sales as supply chain issues — namely the availability of key microchips — took hold. Electrified vehicle sales surpassed 100,000 units in the year for the first time.

  • Toyota Topples GM. Why GM’s Stock Gained Anyway.

    What will matter for the Detroit auto maker in 2022 is increasing production after a year of semiconductor shortages and product recalls.

  • At CES, Qualcomm Unveils Deals With Car Makers, AR Chips for Microsoft

    The partnerships with car makers underline the company's push into the automotive chip market. A collaboration with Microsoft will target the metaverse.

  • Toyota to launch its own automotive software platform by 2025 - Nikkei

    Software is playing an increasing role in vehicles, from managing electric motors and batteries to supporting functions such as autonomous driving, entertainment and navigation. Toyota's automotive software platform Arene will compete with German rivals, Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, with Volkswagen working on its 'VW.OS' software and Daimler planning to roll out its own 'Mercedes-Benz Operating System' in its cars by 2024. Toyota is considering a licensing model to make Arene available to other car manufacturers and companies working on electric or self driving cars, the report added.

  • Daimler warns car owners of fire risk it lacks parts to fix

    Daimler's Mercedes-Benz has informed owners of its luxury cars of a technical defect that could spark a fire, the company said on Tuesday, adding a recall was not possible because parts needed to fix the problem are not available. The issue was traced to possible leakage in the coolant pump that could heat up components, Daimler said. The news was first reported by the mass-selling Bild newspaper, which published a copy of a letter Daimler sent to some 800,000 Mercedes-Benz owners affected by the defect that said "the risk of a fire could not be ruled out."

  • Ford, GM shares jump as electric truck battle heats up

    Shares of Ford Motor and General Motors surged on Tuesday, lifted by investors' growing enthusiasm about their future electric pickup offerings. Ford's stock jumped more than 11% to its highest level since 2001 after the Detroit automaker said it will nearly double production capacity for its red-hot F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles. GM rallied 7.3% a day ahead of its public debut of the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup, which is slated to go on sale in early 2023.

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy After Hot December Deliveries?

    China EV stock Li Auto is trying to find its footing after a big decline. Is Li Auto stock a buy or sell now?