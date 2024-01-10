BMW's Munich plant to produce exclusively electric cars from 2027

BERLIN (Reuters) -BMW's Munich plant will be the first location in the carmaker's factory network to produce exclusively electric models from the end of 2027, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

The 'Neue Klasse' sedan, an electric car roughly the size of the carmaker's current bestselling 3-series model line, will be built at the Munich plant from 2026 in parallel to combustion engine cars, it added.

From 2026, exclusively electric cars will run off assembly lines at the plant, marking the end of 75 years of combustion engine car production.

The Neue Klasse, a multibillion-euro effort by BMW to jump the technology gap with competitors like Tesla and other EV makers, will also be produced at BMW's new plant under construction in Debrecen, Hungary, as well as in Shenyang, China, and San Luis Potosi in Mexico.

BMW Group reported record sales of over 2.5 million units in 2023 earlier this week and hit its target of a 15% share of battery-electric vehicles, aiming for over half a million EV sales in 2024.

