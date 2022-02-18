U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

BNBBACK Provides Its Users a Platform Which Enables Them to Earn More BNB Rewards

BNBBACK
·2 min read

$BNBBACK is a decentralized BEP20 community-driven token. The token allows users to earn more BNB rewards just by holding them in their wallets.

Paris, France, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BNBBACK is getting ready to debut its first and only token on the Binance Smart Chain, with a massive ROI auto-claimed BNB reflections and first-ever passive income features. BNBBACK is a decentralized BEP20 community-driven token that brings a one-of-a-kind thrust system to provide users with a passive income feature hardcoded in the contract. The users participating in the project and holding their tokens for the long term will experience a highly secure and profitable spot through the contract.

The fees from buying and selling orders will be given to the BNB reward with the best ROI for each transaction. Users do not need to submit any claims because their prizes will be immediately deposited into their wallets within 24 hours. Furthermore, individuals can share information about the project with their family and acquaintances to increase revenue. The more popular it becomes, the more opportunities a user has to earn more BNB.

BNBBACK intends to give a percentage of all transactions to PancakeSwap to increase liquidity. For the sake of $BNBBACK tokens and their holders, the platform feels that this will help the project remain beneficial and expand. The platform aims to revolutionize the market with its thrust system. The thrust system, which incorporates the tax system, is also available to users. With its "More in Return" strategy, the platform maintains its word and makes customers' investments and time worthwhile.

Furthermore, depending on the traction, the tax will be disrupted to increase the pricing value of $BNBBACK. However, users may rest assured that the thrust mechanism will help market prices reach heights unsurpassed by any other feature. It will ensure the token's success while preventing its pricing value from falling. BNBBACK provides users with NFTs, auto liquidity, BNB awards, and a P2E game in a solid and respected project. The Play-To-Earn and NFT marketplace are on the platform's pipeline, and it plans to introduce them soon.

The platform is excited to announce the presale on Pink Sale, which takes place on February 17th, 2022. From a total supply of 1,000,000,000, the platform intends to put 10% tax, 5% to BNB rewards, 2% liquidity pool, and 3% for marketing. The project has a very experienced team with incredible marketing techniques and wishes to market the project more with positive outcomes.

Binance Smart Chain is used to create BNBBACK, a decentralized BEP20 coin. Due to its thrust mechanism, the site promises to provide its customers with a platform to earn more passive income and BNB benefits.

Users can visit the website here for more information and verify BNBBACK's McAfee and audit certification. Join Telegram to connect with the community.

Website: https://bnbback.io/


CONTACT: Name: Albert Organization: BNBBACK Phone: +33 757 93 60 63


