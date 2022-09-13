U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.92
    -99.49 (-2.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,718.01
    -663.33 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,880.43
    -385.98 (-3.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.58
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.90
    -29.70 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    -0.33 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    -0.0102 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4450
    +0.0830 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0135 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0100
    +1.2100 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,451.74
    -905.39 (-4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.86
    -20.84 (-3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,407.53
    -65.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

BNI WELCOMES NEW CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER TO ACCELERATE EXPANSION INTO NEW COUNTRIES

·2 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest and most successful business networking organization, announced today industry veteran Tom Monaghan will be joining the Senior Leadership Team as the new Chief Development Officer (CDO). Monaghan will lead franchise development and strategic alliances for the organization and its sister organization, CorporateConnections®.

Tom Monaghan will be joining BNI's Senior Leadership Team as the new Chief Development Officer (CDO).
Tom Monaghan will be joining BNI's Senior Leadership Team as the new Chief Development Officer (CDO).

For us, Changing the Way the World Does Business® is more than a slogan on a wall; it's what we intend to do.

To learn more about how BNI is expanding their global footprint and impacting small businesses around the world, visit www.bnifranchise.com.

"I am honored and excited to be joining BNI," says Monaghan. "I see tremendous opportunity ahead for BNI and am confident this is the right next step. With so many expansion opportunities on the horizon, my goal will be to bolster our franchise development and strategic alliances that build a stronger global business community."

Monaghan brings to the role decades of experience in franchising. He grew up working in the family operated franchises followed by 30+ years with national franchise brands, including roles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Recruitment (CertaPro Painters); Chief Development Officer (Philly Pretzel Factory); Chief Executive Officer (Griswold Home Care); Vice President Operations (MAACO Auto Painting), along with operations and marketing positions with emerging franchisors. Tom is a Certified Franchise Executive, as well as a frequent speaker and advisor on the franchise industry.

BNI's Chairman & CEO Graham Weihmiller shares, "For us, Changing the Way the World Does Business® is more than a slogan on a wall; it's what we intend to do. We see untapped opportunities to open in new countries and deepen global strategic alliances that benefit BNI Members, and Directors worldwide. We are thrilled that Tom has joined our team to help us build a brighter future for businesses worldwide and the communities in which they operate."

About BNI®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 290,000 Member-businesses participating in 10,800 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 70+ countries around the globe. Since 1985, BNI has created over $146,000,000,000 USD in revenue for BNI Members via over 143 million valuable new client referrals. * To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain® and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business®. To connect with the support team, please reach out to (800)-825-8286 or support@bni.com. To learn more about BNI's Global Convention happening November 16th to 19th in Singapore, click here.

*This information is based on historical BNI Member self-reported data and represents collective results from BNI Members worldwide from 1985 to August 15th, 2022.

BNI New Logo (PRNewsfoto/BNI)
BNI New Logo (PRNewsfoto/BNI)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bni-welcomes-new-chief-development-officer-to-accelerate-expansion-into-new-countries-301623109.html

SOURCE BNI

Recommended Stories

  • Futures Tumble, Yields Spike on Inflation Shock: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock futures plunged and Treasury yields spiked higher after consumer prices rose faster than expected last month, likely clearing the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sharply at its next meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Re

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble after August inflation tops estimates

    U.S. stocks fell sharply at the market open after August inflation data came in hotter than expected.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Alibaba's woes intensified in the fiscal first quarter. Still, there were a few bright spots that investors should not miss.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Dow Jones Dives 500 Points On Hot Inflation Report; Apple, Tesla Drop

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 500 points on Tuesday's hot inflation report — the Labor Department's consumer price index, or CPI.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Are Running Low on Cash

    Investors should always be wary of businesses that are low on cash. A couple of risky stocks that don't have much cash on their books today include Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY). In August, shares of Bluebird Bio popped as the Food and Drug Administration approved Zynteglo to treat people with beta-thalassemia who require ongoing blood transfusions.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Inflation: Consumer prices rise 8.3% over last year in August, tanking stocks and clinching rate hikes

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its August Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    When it comes to finding a great dividend stock to add to your investment portfolio, there's a wide variety of stocks to choose from. David Jagielski: In June, dividend stalwart Abbott Laboratories announced it was paying a dividend for the 394th quarter in a row. At first glance, the healthcare company's dividend yield of 1.8% may look humdrum given that the S&P 500 average yield is 1.7%.

  • Stocks Fall After Inflation Data is Higher Than Expected

    U.S. stock indexes opened lower after annual inflation eased to 8.3% in August but came in higher than economists anticipated

  • Peloton's Shake-Up Continues, but This Tiny Stock Doubled Early Tuesday

    As the connected fitness equipment maker keeps going through turmoil, good news helped lift a largely unknown company's share price.

  • A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

    While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water. Investments Over the Years Bezos prim

  • Bitcoin prices cross $22,000 ahead of ethereum merge

    Yahoo Finance Live examines cryptocurrency pricing ahead of ethereum's merge update.