BNP-Backed Quant Nets 25% on Time-Tested Diversification Bets

(Bloomberg) -- After a middling year for Wall Street managers bundling up alternative quant strategies, a little-known $380 million mutual fund is on an industry-beating spree by sticking to a handful of tried-and-tested investments.

The Catalyst Systematic Alpha Fund combines cross-asset investing styles that exploit established market patterns — or, in quant speak, risk premia. It returned about 25% last year, compared with a 6% gain among multi-asset alternative risk premia strategies and a 3% loss for commodity trading advisers, a breed that buys and sells futures, Societe Generale SA indexes show.

Catalyst spotlights the lucrative business among Wall Street banks that structure quant offerings on the cheap for money managers via swaps. Its trades are designed and executed by BNP Paribas’ quantitative investment strategies team, an operation now found across a slew of large financial institutions.

While dozens, if not hundreds, of quant strategies have been documented in decades of research, Catalyst co-founder David Miller chalks up the fund’s performance to its diversification across essentially six trades that “almost have to work over a 20-year period.” These consist of surfing the momentum of multi-asset futures, interest rates and equities, as well as buying higher-yielding currencies versus lower-yielding ones. Also in the mix: Shorting VIX futures on a tactical basis, and profiting from commodity prices across the curve.

“We focus on sources of risk premia that are very enduring, driven by real clear economic forces,” said co-manager Miller.

For instance, the product doesn’t bet on the value trade in equities, which involves buying cheaper shares and selling the opposite. As Miller sees it, there’s no good reason why it has to work over the long run. Over the past five years, the fund has gained an annualized 16%, beating the vast majority of its peers in data compiled by Bloomberg. This year so far, it’s up nearly 3%.

The winning allocation formula can differ year to year, of course. Another BNP-designed quant fund — also betting on only six risk-premia trades — gained just 2.3% in 2023, after returning 25.6% the year before.

These days, clients are spreading their bets across fewer quant strategies and instead paying more attention to their in-tandem hedging benefits in the event of a big market shift, according to Xavier Folleas, head of QIS at BNP Paribas.

For instance, Catalyst’s carry trade of betting on higher-yielding currencies reaps a tidy profit until the market abruptly turns. But ideally that might be countered by more defensive trades such as the intraday trend in stocks, which can make money from betting on the downside momentum of equities over the course of a given trading day.

“What we are seeing as a trend now is trying to have more focus in the portfolio construction,” said Folleas.

The Catalyst product also benefited from another perk. Because the quant trades are made up of just derivatives, the fund ends up with a large pile of cash that it puts in short-term corporate bonds. Higher yields on those added another 4 percentage points to 2023 returns.

“You’ll get a much smoother ride if you have multiple strategies rather than one,” said Miller, who sees an 80% chance of a soft economic landing fueled by big government spending. “The same way that you’d also likely do better if you played offense and defense rather than just offense.”

