BNP’s Fixed Income Traders Trail for Fourth Straight Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA’s fixed-income traders trailed all of the large Wall Street banks in the first quarter, taking the shine off a strong performance in other parts of the investment bank.

Income from buying and selling debt securities, currencies and commodities slumped 20% from a year earlier, worse than analysts had expected, and overshadowing gains in equities trading and capital markets.

Group net income of €3.1 billion ($3.3 billion) beat analysts’ estimate as the lender cut costs and set aside less money than expected for souring loans, according to a statement Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe has built up the equities business and used proceeds from the sale of a US unit to beef up the insurance arm. But the large fixed-income desk has recently become a drag on results, underperforming Wall Street for four quarters in a row.

That’s adding to headwinds such as a Belgian banking tax and the European Central Bank’s decision to end payments on reserves, which already prompted the CEO to seek an additional €400 million in recurring savings and scale back some performance targets.

Revenue from equities trading rose 11% in the first quarter, beating the 6% gain posted by Wall Street’s largest banks. Bonnafe made that unit a priority in recent years, taking over businesses that peers Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse shed as they sought to reduce their risk profiles. He added to those deals late last year, striking an agreement to take over part of HSBC Holdings Plc’s business that caters to hedge funds.

BNP also did well in advising companies on selling bonds and stocks, with revenue at the global banking business up 6.1%. That was driven by a strong performance in capital markets in the Americas and Europe.

The Commercial, Personal Banking & Services unit, which houses the retail banking operations, saw revenue gain 0.4%. While high interest rates help lift income from lending, the business suffered a €151 million hit from inflation hedges in France, a flight of Belgian deposits to government bonds, and the ECB’s decision to no longer remunerate mandatory reserves.

Net income for the group declined 30% from a year earlier, when BNP Paribas completed the $16.3 billion sale of Bank of the West. The firm has said it expects half of the proceeds from the sale to be deployed by the middle of this year.

Earlier this month, the bank agreed to buy Fosun International Ltd’s stake in Belgian insurer Ageas for about €730 million. Last, year it acquired a 5% stake in French reinsurer Scor SE.

