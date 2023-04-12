Bnp and Ntprobnp Market Size to Reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2032 - High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

The growing geriatric population raises the use of Bnp and NTproBnp biomarkers, stimulating the expansion of the BNP and NTproBNP market. Asia Pacific region emerged as the most significant global Bnp and Ntprobnp market, with a 40.5% market revenue share in 2022. Increased awareness of heart failure and the need for early detection and increased use of Bnp and NT-pro BNP biomarkers in diagnosing and managing heart failure are projected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Newark, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.5 billion Bnp and Ntprobnp market will reach USD 4.8 billion by 2032. The heart's ventricles create BNP (B-type natriuretic peptide) in reaction to increasing pressure or volume in the heart, and NT-proBNP is a derivative of BNP used to detect heart failure. Cardiovascular illnesses are potentially fatal disorders affecting millions worldwide, putting a more significant financial strain on the healthcare system. Early detection of cardiovascular diseases is critical for improving patient outcomes and lowering total healthcare costs. As a result, NTproBNP (N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide) and BNP (B-type natriuretic peptide) are extensively employed as the most promising biomarkers for the diagnosis of various cardiovascular disorders such as myocardial infarction and congestive heart failure (CHF). BNP and NTproBNP are diagnostic assays that are minimally intrusive, time-saving, and cost-effective.



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the most significant Bnp and Ntprobnp market share. Owing to an increase in the availability of BNP and NTproBNP biomarkers; an increase in the adoption of personalised medicine and biomarker-based approaches for the diagnosis and management of heart failure; an increase in focus on the development of innovative diagnostic technologies, and an increase in awareness about benefits of early disease diagnosis.



The myocardial infarction segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.65 billion.



The myocardial infarction segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.65 billion. Researchers' increased focus on myocardial infarction will generate profitable opportunities in the segment. According to the Science Journal, researchers identified 27 unique proteins for individualised myocardial infarction risk prediction in 2022.



The point-of-care testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 0.93 billion.



The point-of-care testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 0.93 billion. Because point-of-care testing is more convenient than laboratory testing, it improves access to care in distant or underserved locations, has a growing acceptance of consumables, and is more cost-effective than laboratory testing.



Latest Development:



● In June 2022, SCIEX, a global pioneer in life science analytical technology and a Danaher Corporation company, unveiled the Zeno SWATH DIA, marking a substantial advancement in biomarker discovery and translation workflows.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rising Healthcare Infrastructure



The global BNP and ntprobNP market is growing due to improved healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the cases of heart-related diseases, an increase in unmet healthcare needs, and increased awareness about NTproBNP and BNP biomarkers testing in emerging markets such as Japan and India.



Restraint: Shorter Half-Life



BNP, a vasoactive peptide, circulates for a shorter period than NT-proBNP, an inert peptide that can identify heart failure in its early stages. ARNi medications affect BNP levels but not NT-proBNP levels. With more data, NT-proBNP has a higher utility than BNP for therapeutic monitoring and management of Heart Failure patients.



Opportunity: Advance Products



Because of a large pool of health-conscious consumers, expansion and innovation in the medical device business to manufacture advanced diagnostic and biomarker testing presents new prospects in the coming years.



Challenge: Stringent Regulation



The rigorous regulatory restrictions limit industry growth. Furthermore, BNP and NT-pro-BNP levels can be influenced by various factors, including age, renal function, gender, and certain medicines, all of which can affect test results.



Some of the major players operating in the Bnp and Ntprobnp market are:



● Scripps Laboratories

● Danaher Corporation

● Siemens AG

● Abbott Laboratories

● Gentian Diagnostics ASA

● Biomerieux SA

● PerkinElmer Inc.

● Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

● Quidel Corporation

● F Hoffman La Roche Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Myocardial Infarction

● Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

● Congestive Heart Failure

● Others



By Location of Testing:



● Laboratory Testing

● Point of Care Testing



About the report:



The global Bnp and Ntprobnp market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



