BNP Paribas Hires 30 to Build Up New China Securities Unit

Cathy Chan
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA has hired close to 30 people to launch its securities operation in China, re-entering the market after exiting a local joint venture 17 years ago, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The French bank will initially focus on building out its brokerage, research and asset management units after receiving regulatory approval last week. The firm has opted not to expand its onshore investment-banking business due to the excessive costs and a dismal outlook for deals, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

A Hong Kong-based spokesperson declined to comment.

The Paris-based lender is leveraging its European status to slowly expand in China even as some Wall Street firms scale back amid growing US-China tensions. In the past two years, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have all made rounds of job cuts in Hong Kong and China, mostly in their investment-banking businesses as stock underwriting fees dwindle.

BNP, led by Asia Chief Executive Officer Paul Yang since 2020, has instead focused on corporate banking in China, broadening the mix of revenue from financing, transaction banking, cash management and fixed-income sales.

Still, the bank hasn’t entirely abandoned investment banking in China and other parts of Asia. The firm hired Ren Wang, a 20-year industry veteran, in late 2021 to revamp its business. The former Asia President at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and UBS Group AG banker has recruited more than 20 dealmakers, seeking to win business for stock sales and China cross-border mergers.

BNP took a bigger slice of the market last year, as its ranking for mergers and acquisitions vaulted to eighth, from 33rd in 2022, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The biggest deals included Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.’s €8 billion ($8.8 billion) venture with France’s Renault SA in July. The bank also advised on the $3.35 billion buyout of Vinda International Holdings Ltd. in December, along with the $1.66 billion sale of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. to Ascendent Capital Partners Ltd.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also own full control of their securities platform. Morgan Stanley, which currently has 94% in its venture, is opting not to build an onshore brokerage but will focus on building its research, principal trading and futures business on the mainland. UBS was earlier in discussion to boost its holding to 100% of the business, people familiar have said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Allianz Says Japan Stocks Will Defy Geopolitics, Yen Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle East tensions and currency volatility have caused Japan’s record stock rally to falter, but the weakness looks temporary as solid corporate fundamentals and the long-term artificial intelligence outlook provide support.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTh

  • Alibaba Is Counting on These 2 Strategies to Regain Its Glory. Can It Pay Off for Investors?

    Alibaba could be a big winner if it pulls off its turnaround plan.

  • Microsoft, AT&T, Tesla, Boeing, Visa, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    Earnings season ramps up with General Motors, Tesla, Visa, AT&T, Boeing, Chipotle, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Comcast, Intel, Microsoft, and Exxon Mobil.

  • Stocks Poised for Higher Open

    The March personal consumption expenditures report and other economic data this week could help provide clarity on the Federal Reserve’s likelihood of an interest rate cut in June.

  • Hong Kong Bankers Face More Job Cuts on China Slowdown, High Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong investment bankers could face more job cuts as the slowdown in China deals persists and employers look to trim highly compensated staff, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasing

  • Five waves of UBS layoffs to start in June, SonntagsZeitung says

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Layoffs under Swiss banking giant UBS's cost-cutting programme announced after its takeover of Credit Suisse will take place in five waves this year starting in June, newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday. "In total, 50-to-60% of ex-CS (Credit Suisse staff) will probably be laid off over the five rounds," SonntagsZeitung quoted a source it described as an insider as saying. After the first round in June, in which 25-30% of former Credit Suisse staff are expected to be made redundant, the next rounds will take place in August, September, October and November, the newspaper reported, putting the planned savings at 12 billion Swiss francs ($13.2 billion).

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • My Nvidia Stock Prediction for 2024

    AI stocks are losing momentum after the scorching-hot performance to begin 2024.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Nvidia, Super Micro Plunge; Tesla Slashes Prices With Earnings Due

    Futures loom after the Nasdaq's worst week since 2022 as Nvidia and Super Micro dived. Tesla slashed prices over the weekend with earnings due.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market's multi-week sell-off will end soon, according to a Wall Street bull

    "Equities had a strong first quarter 2024, so the fact that stocks are consolidating and even drifting lower is not entirely a surprise."