BNP Paribas SA: NOTIFICATION BY THE ECB OF THE 2022 SUPERVISORY REVIEW AND EVALUATION PROCESS (SREP)

BNP Paribas SA

Paris, 22 December 2022

NOTIFICATION BY THE ECB OF THE 2022 SUPERVISORY REVIEW AND EVALUATION PROCESS (SREP)

BNP Paribas has received the notification by the European Central Bank of the outcome of the 2022 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), which states capital requirements on a consolidated basis in force for the Group.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement that the Group has to respect as from 1st January 2023 on a consolidated basis is 9.56% (excluding the Pillar 2 guidance). It includes 1.50% for the G-SIB buffer, 2.50% for the Conservation buffer, 0.88% for the Pillar 2 requirement, 0.08% of systemic risk buffer1 and 0.10% of countercyclical buffer1.

The requirement for the Tier 1 Capital is 11.36% (of which 1.18% for the Pillar 2 requirement).

The requirement for the Total Capital is 13.75% (of which 1.57% for the Pillar 2 requirement).

The Group is well above the regulatory requirements with, as at 30 September 2022, a CET1 ratio at 12.1%2, a Tier 1 ratio at 13.5%2 and a Total Capital ratio at 15.9%2.

1 Computation based on RWA as at 30.09.22

2 CRD4, including IFRS9 transitional arrangements

