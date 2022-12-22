U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

BNP Paribas SA: NOTIFICATION BY THE ECB OF THE 2022 SUPERVISORY REVIEW AND EVALUATION PROCESS (SREP)

BNP Paribas SA
·2 min read
BNP Paribas SA
BNP Paribas SA

Paris, 22 December 2022

NOTIFICATION BY THE ECB OF THE 2022 SUPERVISORY REVIEW AND EVALUATION PROCESS (SREP)

BNP Paribas has received the notification by the European Central Bank of the outcome of the 2022 Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), which states capital requirements on a consolidated basis in force for the Group.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement that the Group has to respect as from 1st January 2023 on a consolidated basis is 9.56% (excluding the Pillar 2 guidance). It includes 1.50% for the G-SIB buffer, 2.50% for the Conservation buffer, 0.88% for the Pillar 2 requirement, 0.08% of systemic risk buffer1 and 0.10% of countercyclical buffer1.

The requirement for the Tier 1 Capital is 11.36% (of which 1.18% for the Pillar 2 requirement).

The requirement for the Total Capital is 13.75% (of which 1.57% for the Pillar 2 requirement).

The Group is well above the regulatory requirements with, as at 30 September 2022, a CET1 ratio at 12.1%2, a Tier 1 ratio at 13.5%2 and a Total Capital ratio at 15.9%2.

About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval ; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions ; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press contact
Sandrine Romano – sandrine.romano@bnpparibas.com / +33 6 71 18 23 05

1 Computation based on RWA as at 30.09.22
2 CRD4, including IFRS9 transitional arrangements

 

Attachment


