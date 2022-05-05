U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.30
    -61.87 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,670.99
    -390.07 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,695.86
    -268.99 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.73
    -21.19 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.53
    +2.72 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.10
    +31.30 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.63 (+2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0067 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0130
    +0.0960 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    -0.0229 (-1.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1750
    +1.0010 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,305.61
    +374.61 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.09
    -9.03 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.88
    +103.43 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

The BNPL crackdown hasn't crushed Walnut and its latest $110M Series A

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

Walnut was founded by Roshan Patel to bring the buy now, pay later model to healthcare, arguably the home of some of the least transparent and taxing financial transactions. After being in the inaugural cohort of Plaid’s startup accelerator, the fintech meets health tech play launched last year with millions in venture capital behind it.

Since, the BNPL market - and its most well-known pioneer Affirm - has lost some of its sheen, with slashed public market prices and the feeling of a cooldown amongst investors. Patel agreed with this characterization, saying that the BNPL model is “one of the first things that cut in a market downturn” because it encourages discretionary spending. Yet, he thinks Walnut is still safe.

“For healthcare, it's non-cyclical, and people always need it and I think being able to help patients with something that they really need versus what they want is really helpful in a market downturn,” he said. Patel pushed back to say that he hasn’t seen any decrease in utilization among customers in need of different ways to finance healthcare checks. Walnut claims it has grown revenue 50% every month for the last six months, and now helps “thousands” of patients break up their bills and pay them into smaller chunks.

Investors have taken notice of the growth. The startup is back with fresh funding this time in the form of a $110 million Series A round. The round is divided into two tranches: $10 million is equity financing, and $100 million is debt financing. Existing investors participated in the round, including Newark Ventures, Afore Capital, and 2048 Ventures, as well as new investors such as AngelList, Weekend Fund, Company Ventures, Banana Capital, Goodwater Capital, and Muse Capital. Founders and executives from Ramp, Teachable, Clearbit, Afterpay, PillPack, and Giphy are also investors.

Fundraising had a different temperature to it this time around says Patel, who closed Walnut's seed a little over a year ago. The founder said that he got more questions about profitability and unit economics, “which really never came up before" but clearly weren't an issue to answer. He didn’t disclose the valuation of today's round but did say that they probably could have gotten around a 50% higher valuation if they raised in Q4. Ultimately, he says it was a "great valuation.'

The $100 million debt financing portion, led by ClearHaven Capital, will help Walnut address its biggest challenge, which is the balance of underwriting a lower-income population, paying healthcare providers upfront, and collecting money from patients in the back end. Since the startup has launched, Patel says that the default rate - or percentage of patients who are not able to pay us back - has been "a lot better than expected" and comparable to more mature lenders. “The ability to price and assess risk is really important in a BNPL, and we consider our underwriting skill as one of our core technologies," he added.

At it score, Walnut is a point-of-sale lending company that helps patients pay for healthcare over a period of time. Walnut works with healthcare providers so that a patient’s bill can be paid back through $100-a-month increments for 30 months, instead of one aggressive credit card swipe

Many BNPL startups, Walnut included, do cash-flow underwriting, in which the company connects to users' bank accounts to see daily income, spending patterns and savings to see if a loan will likely get repaid by the end of month. Because this method doesn't look at credit scores, it is considered to be a more accessible way to decide if someone is able to handle a loan.

One year in, the startup has evolved from selling to small private practices to largely serving other venture-backed digital health startups. For these startups, Walnut can work as a platform layer (and perk) for customers. However, in order to truly be impactful, Walnut needs to make sure it's meeting lower-income demographics where they're at (and that may not always be a tech startup). Patel noted companies like Juno and Cureai as companies they work with that are lowering the cost of care, and they're specifically targeting a lower income demographic.

He noted that the most popular specialty amid Walnut users is behavioral health services, an expensive but aggressively important corner of healthcare. He thinks that this sector has a good amount of startups that are working on decreasing the cost of care for patients, so Walnut is able to have a higher impact compared to if it were to focus more on fertility, which is inherently expensive. The startup also doesn’t charge any interest or fees to consumers.

The startup is aiming to grow its service nationwide, and expand staff from 15 to 50 people, by the end of the year.

Inclusive fintech is hard to do right, so Line has a different direction

BNPL is not a winner-takes-all game

Recommended Stories

  • 6 things to know before you jump into retirement

    OUTSIDE THE BOX I’m six months into my retirement from the corporate world. How are things going? Any regrets? Any big surprises? No regrets, for sure. I knew that leaving the workplace at age 61 would be a trade off of freedom gained versus money forgone.

  • The Fed just raised rates by a half point. Here’s what financial advisers think you should do with your money

    Worried about how the latest Federal Reserve rate hike will impact you? Here’s what financial planners suggest you do with your cash.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • Shopify Plunges After Earnings Miss, $2.1 Billion Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. dropped as much as 16% after it missed analysts’ estimates for revenue and profit and announced the largest acquisition in its history, a $2.1 billion deal for delivery startup Deliverr. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Russia See

  • BCE reports first quarter 2022 results

    BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today reported results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

  • Gates on Musk’s Tesla: ‘There’s a difference between electric cars being adopted and companies becoming infinitely valuable’

    Both Bill Gates and Elon Musk donate heavily to climate-protection issues. Yet the two have a history of public disagreements.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • This Canadian Oil Powerhouse Just Tripled Its Dividend, and There's Even Better News

    Cenovus Energy is ramping up its returns to shareholders -- the dividend increase is just the beginning

  • The Real Reason Teladoc Is Struggling

    Shares of struggling telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) collapsed after it recently released earnings for the first quarter of 2022. Management formally addressed its embattled 2020 acquisition of Livongo for $18.5 billion with a write-down on Livongo that reduced its value by $6.6 billion, essentially saying to shareholders, "We messed up." It seems widely accepted that Teladoc's Livongo merger has gone poorly, but I don't know that the poor results of the merger adequately explain the stock's struggles.

  • Why Upstart Is Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial-intelligence (AI)-centric lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 5% higher as of 1:43 p.m. ET today after the company announced a new partnership with Salesforce.com. Also, people on social media are noticing a new piece of information on the website that suggests the company automated a higher percentage of loans in the first quarter of the year. Upstart announced a new partnership with Salesforce this morning called Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce, which enables bank and credit union employees to launch a loan application for borrowers through any mode of communication, whether it's when borrowers are on the phone with customer service or through a QR code.

  • Musk secures over $7 billion funding from investors including Larry Ellison

    Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out, the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000110465922056055/tm2214608-1_sc13da.htm showed. The move comes as Musk's margin loan was reduced to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion announced earlier, according to the filing. Musk's $21 billion financing commitment was also revised to $27.25 billion.

  • Caesars CEO predicts when online sports gambling will be profitable

    Caesars Entertainment's CEO is banking on online sports gaming to boost company profits.

  • Datadog Crushes Views, Guides Higher Amid Acquisition

    Datadog reported March-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates, while guidance came in above expectations. Datadog also announced the acquisition of Hdiv Security.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Shares of IAMGOLD Are Crashing Today

    The company reported strong first-quarter 2022 earnings, but it's the company's future that has investors worried.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for May

    A more populous and aging global population is almost a guarantee that quality healthcare stocks will do well over the long haul. Here are three healthcare stocks that have proven to be reliable dividend growers, and each looks like a solid buy for this month. With a $145 billion market capitalization and operations in 150 countries, Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is the largest pure-play medical devices stock in the world.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”