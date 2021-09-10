BNPL is not a winner-takes-all game

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture-capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

Natasha and Mary Ann took over this week's show with Chris and Grace, which meant that our overdeveloped senses of curiosity filled up the script just fine (even on a somewhat short week). Unintentionally, today's episode was built around a theme of inclusion - from auto-insurance to women's health, and from payments to knowledge.

But here are some more specifics on what we got into:

Remember when we were all thinking about what 'the new normal' would look like? Well, I guess it's here.

