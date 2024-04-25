BNSF becomes 2nd major railroad to sign on to anonymous federal safety hotline for some workers

FILE - A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022. BNSF will become the second major freight railroad to allow some of its employees to report safety concerns anonymously through a federal system without fear of discipline, the Federal Railroad Administration announced Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)·Associated Press Finance· (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JOSH FUNK
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — BNSF will become the second major freight railroad to allow some of its employees to report safety concerns anonymously through a federal system without fear of discipline.

The Federal Railroad Administration announced Thursday that the railroad owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had agreed to let its roughly 650 dispatchers participate in the program that all the major railroads promised to join after last year's disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio.

“Rail workers deserve to know they’re safe when they’re on the job — and if they experience anything that compromises their safety, they should be able to report it without worrying if their job is in jeopardy,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg has been urging the railroads to improve safety ever since the February 2023 derailment.

Until NS became the first railroad to sign onto the anonymous reporting system in January, all the major freight railroads resisted joining because they wanted the ability to discipline workers who use the hotline in certain circumstances. The Association of American Railroads trade group has said railroads were worried that the system could be abused by workers who try to avoid discipline by reporting situations a railroad already knows about.

But the idea of disciplining workers who report safety concerns undermines the entire purpose of such a hotline because workers won’t use it if they fear retribution, unions and workplace safety experts said. That's especially important on the railroads where there is a long history of workers being fired for reporting safety violations or injuries.

The Norfolk Southern program is also limited in scope. Only about 1,000 members of the two unions representing engineers and conductors who work in three locations on that railroad can participate. Besides Norfolk Southern and now BNSF, only Amtrak and several dozen small railroads use the government reporting program.

Part of why the big railroads — that also include Union Pacific, CSX, CPKC and Canadian National — have resisted joining the federal system is because they all have their own internal safety reporting hotlines. But railroad unions have consistently said workers are reluctant to use the railroads’ own safety hotlines because they fear retribution.

