U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,638.00
    +40.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,981.00
    +273.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,884.50
    +140.50 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.00
    +23.70 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.56
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.60
    +13.70 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    +0.41 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.24
    +0.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1300
    +0.0119 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7600
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,432.20
    +300.56 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.82
    -7.36 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,906.93
    +48.14 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

BNY Mellon Declares Dividends

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2022.

Preferred – the following dividends for the noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, liquidation preference $100,000 per share, for the dividend period ending in December 2022, in each case payable on December 20, 2022 to holders of record as of the close of business on December 5, 2022:

  • $1,044.05 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $10.440455 per Normal Preferred Capital Security of Mellon Capital IV, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock);

  • $2,250.00 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock (equivalent to $22.500000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock);

  • $925.00 per share on the Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock); and

  • $937.50 per share on the Series I Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.375000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series I Preferred Stock).

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle.  Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries.  As of Sept. 30, 2022, BNY Mellon had $42.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management.  BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments.  BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK).  Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com.  Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media
Garrett Marquis
+1 949 683 1503
garrett.marquis@bnymellon.com

Analysts
Marius Merz
+1 212 298 1480
marius.merz@bnymellon.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-declares-dividends-301650626.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America Profit Falls 8%

    Bank of America Corp. is out with third-quarter earnings this morning. Here are the highlights: + The nation’s second-largest bank earned $7.08 billion, down 8% from $7.69 billion a [year earlier](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bank-of-america-quarterly-profit-rises-58-11634209290). + That amounts to 81 cents per share. Analysts expected 78 cents, according to FactSet. + Revenue rose 8% to $24.5 billion. Analysts expected $23.54 billion. + The bank added $378 million to its reserves to cover poten

  • Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win

    New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe — pronounced ZAPP-ee — was pushed into action two weeks ago when starter Mac Jones and veteran backup Brian Hoyer went out with injuries. On Sunday, he threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15.

  • Fed rate hikes are ‘hurting the situation,’ Sen. Bernie Sanders says

    "I think it is wrong to be saying that the way we're going to deal with inflation is by lowering wages and increasing unemployment," the Vermont independent said in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press."

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse s

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Bank of America beats earnings target as net interest income and revenue rise

    Bank of America Corp. shares rose 2.4% in premarket trades Monday after the megabank topped earnings and revenue estimates. The bank said its third-quarter net income fell to $6.58 billion, or 81 cents a share, from $7.26 billion, or 85 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 8% to $24.5 billion. Bank of America was expected to earn 78 cents a share on revenue of $23.54 billion, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Net interest income rose to $13.77 billion from $11.09 b

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. Of the more than 3,000 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, the four stocks below are the worst-performing ones, with market caps of $1 billion or more. The company offers a price comparison tool for people to compare prescription drug prices.

  • Goldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s David Solomon is embarking on his third major reorganization in just four years as chief executive officer, undoing some of the signature moves he made as recently as 2020.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Wall Street giant plans to once again combine its expanded asset management an

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion wit

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • Stocks Firmly Higher, Week Ahead, Fox, Bank of America And Splunk - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as bond market volatility eases; Week Ahead: Earnings and housing data in focus; News Corp shares leap on plans to re-combine with Fox; Bank of America shares higher ahead of Q3 earnings update and Splunk shares leap as activists at Starboard build stake.

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.