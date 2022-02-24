BNY Mellon and Poste Italiane Increase Investment in Volante Technologies to Further Payments Innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced it received additional growth funding from BNY Mellon and Poste Italiane. With this investment, both banks are solidifying their commitment to payments modernization and affirming the key role Volante plays in the evolution of payments.

"We are laser-focused on digitizing payments. Together with Volante, we plan to accelerate that journey to bring the most innovative solutions to our clients," said Saket Sharma, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Treasury Services, BNY Mellon. "Our investment in Volante reflects the deep commitment we've made to our next generation payments strategy and the amazing partners who will help us achieve that goal."

By partnering with Volante, Poste Italiane was able to enhance its payments modernization program, including its open banking platform, enabling SEPA instant payments and providing a new gateway to traditional interbank networks. The company will continue its collaboration journey with Volante as an investor and a customer.

The additional investment will enable Volante to deepen collaboration with existing clients and increase the breadth of its ecosystem partnerships. Volante will also expand its roadmap with new cloud Payments as a Service (PaaS) offerings. More so, it will speed up the time to market for novel payments modernization and digital transformation solutions based on its low-code platform capabilities.

"Our payments technology helps banks modernize, freeing them to adapt and evolve in an increasingly real-time, cloud-driven world, so that they can serve an ever-wider range of customers. Expanding our collaboration with BNY Mellon and Poste Italiane is another important step in this journey," said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies.

2021 was a pivotal year for Volante. The company entered the prestigious IDC Fintech 100 for the first time, and won numerous global and regional awards, including recognition by IBS Intelligence as the number one seller of wholesale payments systems worldwide. To cap the year, Volante was recognized by Omdia as a recommended payments leader thanks to a combination of genuine innovation and the provision of services which allowed the company to deliver significant payments efficiencies to both small and large institutions.

"Building on our success last year, 2022 is already on track to be our best year yet," concluded Oddiraju. "Together with our customers, partners, and investors, we will continue to set a high bar for excellence, one that improves the entire industry and serves the broader community."

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com. Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech.

