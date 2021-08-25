U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Gary Lutz as Regional Director, West Region Private Banking

·3 min read
DENVER, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Gary Lutz as Regional Director, West Region Private Banking. In this role, he oversees banking and lending services for individuals, entrepreneurs, and endowments and foundations. He is based in Denver and reports to Rick Calero, head of banking and lending, and Robert Kricena, president, West Region.

Gary Lutz, Regional Director, West Region Private Banking, BNY Mellon Wealth Management
Gary Lutz, Regional Director, West Region Private Banking, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Gary joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Century Bank, where he most recently served as EVP/Regional President and previously held the position of EVP – Trust & Wealth Management and Northern New Mexico Commercial Banking. Prior to joining Century Bank, he was the President of the Product Group and Commercial Banking at First Western Trust and President at JFG Wealth Management. He also held a variety of national and regional leadership and commercial banking roles during his three decades at Wells Fargo.

"Gary is a welcome addition to our private banking team with his extensive wealth management and commercial banking experience built over a three-decade career," said Kricena. "His track record of success at regional and national banks leading customer-centric teams will be valuable in our efforts to expand banking growth in the West Region, while reinforcing our Active Wealth framework."

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Colorado in Boulder. Gary currently serves on the board of trustees and is a member of the executive committee for the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. He is also a member of the Denver Art Museum's Development Committee.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $305 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A business unit of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $31.6B in AUM/AUA as of June 30, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK).

Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:
Ben Tanner
212-635-8676
Ben.Tanner@bnymellon.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-named-gary-lutz-as-regional-director-west-region-private-banking-301362059.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

