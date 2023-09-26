Boab Metals Full Year 2023 Earnings: AU$0.036 loss per share (vs AU$0.044 loss in FY 2022)

Boab Metals (ASX:BML) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: AU$5.92m (loss narrowed by 13% from FY 2022).

AU$0.036 loss per share (improved from AU$0.044 loss in FY 2022).

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Mineral Exploration contributing AU$298.9k. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to AU$5.76m (93% of total expenses). Explore how BML's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 35% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.3% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Australia.

The company's shares are down 9.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Boab Metals has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

