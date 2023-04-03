Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Boab Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Australia and Latin America. The AU$43m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$6.8m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$6.0m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Boab Metals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Boab Metals, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$32m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 123% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Boab Metals given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Boab Metals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

