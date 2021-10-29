Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

29 October 2021

Board Update - Notification Under Listing Rule 9.6.11

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announces that Mr. Peter Bacchus has notified the Company that he intends to step down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 31 December 2021, after nearly five years on the board.

In light of Mr. Bacchus’s departure, the following changes will be made to Directors' responsibilities, which will take effect at that time:

Mr. Graham Martin will replace Mr. Bacchus as Senior Independent Director and as Chair of the Nomination Committee;

Dr. Elaine Dorward-King will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee;

Mr. Clever Fonseca will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Remuneration Committee; and

Ms. Deirdre Somers will replace Mr. Bacchus as a member of the Nomination Committee.

Statement from Steven McTiernan, Chairman of Kenmare:

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Peter for his contributions towards Kenmare’s success in recent years. He has provided important guidance on markets and strategy, which have been invaluable in helping steer Kenmare’s growth and improved profitability. His enthusiasm for Kenmare will be missed, and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

Mette Dobel will join the board from 1 January 2022, as previously announced, putting the Company in line with our intention for female directors to represent one third of the Board by no later than the 2022 Annual General Meeting.”

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Dibb

Corporate Development & Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 943 0367

Murray (PR advisor)

Joe Heron

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 5% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday "quality-of life" items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.



