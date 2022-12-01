U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

Board Update

Goodbody Health Limited
·1 min read
Goodbody Health Limited

ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces that Marc Howells has resigned from the Board and as Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect. The Company wishes to thank Marc for his contribution to the Company.

George Thomas, an existing Executive Director of Goodbody Health and Managing Director of Goodbody Wellness has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, also with immediate effect.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: "We are very pleased to develop the business further under the guidance of George who has successfully led the clinic business for over two years.".

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement

The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis and further information regarding the Company can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Contact Information:

Geremy Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0)20 7971 1255

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com www.goodbodyhealth.com

Anne Tew

Chief Financial Officer

832-308-4975

enquiries@goodbodyhealth.comwww.goodbodyhealth.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include but are not limited to: the Company will develop the business further under the guidance of George.

Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Goodbody Health Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729421/Board-Update

