The Board approved financial statements for the year 2021 and proposes to pay 0.10 euro dividend per share for the year 2021

Telia Lietuva
·2 min read
Telia Lietuva
Telia Lietuva

On 31 March 2022 the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) decided:

- To approve the draft of the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2021, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, and to propose to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to approve the draft of the Company’s annual financial statements for the year 2021.

The audited revenue of Telia Lietuva for the year 2021 was the same as revenue for the twelve months of 2021 that was announced on 28 January 2022 and amounted to EUR 420,794 thousand. Due to recently released interpretation on accounting for cloud computing costs according to IFRS, an amount of EUR 839 thousand was recognised as operating expenses, thus audited profit for the year 2021 was reduced to EUR 56,808 thousand (profit of EUR 57,647 thousand was announced for the twelve months of 2021). EBITDA for the year 2021 amounted to EUR 138,599 thousand (announced EBITDA was EUR 139,442 thousand).

- To approve the Company’s Annual Report for the year 2021, prepared by the Company and assessed by the auditors, and to present it for information to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

- To approve the draft of the Company’s profit allocation for the year 2021 and to propose for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to allocate the profit according to the draft of profit allocation: from the Company’s distributable profit of EUR 144,200 thousand to allocate EUR 58,261 thousand for the payment of dividends for the year 2021, i.e. EUR 0.10 dividend per share, and carry forward to the next financial year an amount of EUR 85,938 thousand as retained earnings (undistributed profit). For two independent members to the Board – Dovilė Grigienė and Mindaugas Glodas – as tantiems (annual payment) for the year 2021 to allocate in total an amount of EUR 33,000, or EUR 16,500 each.

- To convoke the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in a headquarters of Telia Lietuva, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 13.00 on 28 April 2022, and to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the following draft agenda:

1. Presentation by the Company’s auditor.
2. Approval of the annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2021 and presentation of the annual report of the Company for the year 2021.
3. Allocation of the profit of the Company of 2021.
4. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Report for the year 2021.
5. Regarding the implementation of decisions.


ENCL.:
- Drafts of Telia Lietuva, AB Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report and Independent Auditor’s Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.
- Presentation of Telia Lietuva, AB audited results for the year 2021.


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

Attachments


