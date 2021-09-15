U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.25
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,660.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,435.50
    +48.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.40
    +5.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    +0.99 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.50
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.47 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3400
    -0.3400 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,160.48
    +1,294.36 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.19
    +39.46 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.88
    +6.82 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

On-board Charger Market Size Worth $13.96 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 17.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global on-board charger market size is expected to reach USD 13.96 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increase in electric car sales globally. According to the statistics provided by the IEA organization, in 2019, electric car sales accounted for 2.1 million, registering a 40% year-on-year growth.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The less than 11 kW segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the growth in electric vehicle charging at homes

  • The buses segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The rise in sales of electric buses across the globe is expected to accentuate the segment growth

  • The Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increased fuel efficiency and a longer driving range offered by a PHEV is driving the segment growth

  • The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the highest growth owing to the increasing government initiatives for adopting electric vehicles in the emerging economies of the region

Read 150 page market research report, "On-board Charger Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Power Output (Less than 11kW, 11kW to 22kW, More than 22kW), By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The ban imposed by various governments on the use of fossil fuel vehicles is expected to increase the sales of electric vehicles, which is subsequently expected to create the need for on-board chargers. In the U.K., the government has released its plan of banning new fossil fuel vehicle sales by 2030 to help accentuate electric vehicle use. Additionally, in the U.S., California is also expected to ban the sales of gasoline-powered new trucks and passenger cars by 2035.

Tax benefits provided on the purchase of electric cars are also one of the major factors driving the market growth. In the U.K., significant tax benefits are being provided to company fleet operators and car drivers for switching to electric vehicles from April 2020. The zero tax rate will be applicable for electric vehicles with a range of over 130 miles and hybrid vehicles with emissions from 1 to 50 g/km.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth at the initial stages; however, the subsidies provided by various countries on the purchase of electric vehicles during the pandemic boosted the EV sales in the latter stage of the pandemic. For instance, in July 2020, the Chinese government extended the period of its subsidy program for new energy vehicles by two more years. Thus, the program that was expected to end by 2020 will be ending in 2022.

Grand View Research has segmented the global on-board charger market based on power output, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region:

  • On-board Charger Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

  • On-board Charger Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

  • On-board Charger Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

  • On-board Charger Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of the On-board Charger Market

  • Bel Fuse Inc.

  • Delta Energy Systems

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Toyota Industries Corporation

  • Eaton

  • Stercom Power Solutions GmbH

  • innolectric AG

  • BRUSA Elektronik AG

  • AVID Technology Limited

  • Ficosa Internacional SA

Check out more studies related to electric vehicles, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Electric Vehicle MarketThe global electric vehicle market demand was estimated at 2,373.5 thousand units in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 41.5% 2020 to 2027.

  • Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure MarketThe global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size was valued at USD 15.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Automotive & Transportation Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-board-charger-market-size-worth-13-96-billion-by-2028--cagr-17-2-grand-view-research-inc-301377266.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was a hit with investors on Tuesday. Earlier that day, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson mapped out his government's plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country through the fall and winter. An essential component of this strategy is booster shots for people over 50, as folks in that demographic are considered to be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

  • Occidental Petroleum Looks Ready to Strengthen

    Some investors may be shying away from stocks like OXY but if there is a successful trade to be made we should consider it.

  • Regulators across the US are targeting the food delivery industry

    Regulators are coming for the food delivery companies. Recently, New York City and San Francisco placed permanent fee caps over how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants. The food delivery companies have attracted antitrust scrutiny as well.

  • Federal EV Incentives To Give Tesla, General Motors a Boost. America Is Catching Up.

    Now the Federal government is looking to give the electric vehicle industry another gear in its battle with traditional cars. EV buyers are looking at a $7,500 tax credit for buying a vehicle that plugs in. Any new fully battery electric car, essentially, qualifies for the $7,500 credit.

  • Oil Extends Rally as Industry Report Shows Slump in Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market.Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Official data will be released later, while the dollar also weakened making commodities p

  • Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone

    SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) -Boeing Co delivered 22 airplanes in August amid revived domestic travel and won orders for seven 787s in a respite for a program hobbled by industrial defects and a halt in deliveries. The closely watched monthly snapshot comes as Boeing tries to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales from the coronavirus pandemic, and move beyond a safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Of the 22 jetliners delivered last month, 14 were 737 MAX passenger jets and two were P-8 maritime patrol aircraft.

  • Rivian vehicles are now ready for sale in all 50 states, following key certifications

    Rivian vehicles have received certifications from three agencies, the final hurdle that allows the electric automaker to sell and deliver its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV in all 50 U.S. states. Rivian confirmed to TechCrunch in an email that the vehicles are fully certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board. Bloomberg also reported that Rivian has received regulatory approval to deliver vehicles to customers.

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • The Downside Correction in Magna International Has Run Its Course

    This is a mechanical sell signal signal and often late. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line declined into late July but has since moved sideways suggesting a balance now between bulls and bears. The weekly OBV line shows stability in recent weeks while the MACD oscillator is testing the zero line but narrowing.

  • We're souping up our rides. The neighbors are furious

    A shortage of affordable cars and trucks has driven record aftermarket sales of parts to make old rides faster, flashier and sometimes much louder.

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • First Drive: Can the Redesigned M3 and M4 Revive the Stick Shift at BMW?

    For decades now the tip of BMW’s high-performance spear has been the M3, the hottest version of its best-selling sports sedan. Complemented by the M4 coupe (which joined the party in the mid-2010s, absorbing the two-door M3 into its ranks), these two vehicles have represented the best combination of speed, prestige and practicality in the […] The post Review: Can the Redesigned 2021 M3 and M4 Keep the Stick Shift Alive for BMW? appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halts EV project with China's Byton - Nikkei

    "The [Byton] project is not officially terminated yet, but it is very challenging to proceed at this moment," one of the sources told Nikkei Asia. Foxconn said in January that the Apple assembler and the Nanjing Economic and Technological Development Zone had agreed to start building electric sport-utility vehicles in 2022 for Byton.

  • Goldman Almost Doubles Asia Coal Forecast on Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. almost doubled its outlook for Asian coal prices as a global recovery in power demand and production issues in key mining countries combine to make supply scarce.Benchmark Newcastle thermal coal will average $190 a ton in the fourth quarter, up from a previous forecast of $100, to meet demand in the northern hemisphere winter and taking account of a global rally in natural gas, analysts Paul Young and Hugo Nicolaci said Tuesday in a research note. The bank

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • How does this car seem to run on almost nothing? It’s really quite something

    It seems like the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car is creating power to drive the car out of nothing, but it actually takes a lot of work.

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.

  • Rivian's first production R1T electric pickup truck rolls off the line

    Today, Scaringe tweeted the news and a photo of the first production truck painted in Rivian Blue. "After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal,!" he wrote.