U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,287.13
    +116.43 (+2.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,401.38
    +768.74 (+2.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,240.56
    +445.01 (+3.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.90
    +55.89 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.33
    -11.37 (-9.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.60
    -52.70 (-2.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.94 (-3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1079
    +0.0170 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9110
    +0.0390 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    +0.0083 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8360
    +0.1720 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,206.34
    +2,938.68 (+7.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.51
    +12.17 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Board and Committee Changes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYDAF
  • SHEL

SHELL PLC

BOARD AND COMMITTEE CHANGES
March 09, 2022

DIRECTOR CHANGE
Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that Mr. Gerrit Zalm, Non-executive Director, member of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee, will not stand for re-election at the 2022 AGM, having served as a Non-executive Director for more than nine years.

Sir Andrew Mackenzie, Chair of Shell plc said “Gerrit is a highly regarded and seasoned leader. We will miss his insightful counsel and deep understanding of global business and would like to thank him for his nine years of valuable contribution to the business”.

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES
Audit Committee
Ms. Jane Holl Lute, a Non-executive Director, will step down from her role on the Audit Committee with effect from the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 24, 2022, and has been appointed a member of the Safety, Environment and Sustainability Committee effective on the same date.

Remuneration Committee
Mr. Bram Schot, a Non-executive Director, has been appointed a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the conclusion of the 2022 AGM, scheduled for May 24, 2022.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 AGM, the membership of each of the Board Committees will be as follows:


Committee



Membership

AUDIT COMMITTEE



Ann Godbehere (Chair)
Dick Boer
Martina Hund-Mejean

SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE



Catherine Hughes (Chair)
Neil Carson
Jane Holl Lute
Bram Schot

NOMINATION AND SUCCESSION COMMITTEE



Sir Andrew Mackenzie (Chair)
Euleen Goh
Dick Boer
Ann Godbehere

REMUNERATION
COMMITTEE



Neil Carson (Chair)
Euleen Goh
Catherine Hughes
Bram Schot

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Cautionary Note
The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this disclosure “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this disclosure refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This disclosure contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”, “ambition”, ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘goals’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, “milestones”, ‘‘objectives’’, ‘‘outlook’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘probably’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘risks’’, “schedule”, ‘‘seek’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘target’’, ‘‘will’’ and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this disclosure, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak; and (n) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this disclosure are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (available at www.shell.com/investor and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this disclosure and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this disclosure, March 9, 2022. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this disclosure.

The content of websites referred to in this disclosure does not form part of this disclosure.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this disclosure that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

LEI Number: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70


Recommended Stories

  • UAE favors oil production increase - ambassador to U.S

    (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates (UAE) favors an oil production increase and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output, the UAE's ambassador to Washington said on Wednesday. "We favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels," Ambassador Yousuf Al Otaiba said in a statement tweeted by the UAE Embassy in Washington.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • 5 things need to happen before the market turns around

    In order for me to feel more confident about a sustained, new uptrend, and increase my exposure to equities, I need to see five things happen.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Palantir Stock Is Soaring. An Analyst Sees Opportunity in the Dip.

    Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of data-analytics-software firm Palantir at Outperform. Shares are now down to “more-reasonable levels," Twigg says.

  • DraftKings CEO Vows to Make Stock Sellers ‘Regret’ Their Decision

    The tweet by CEO Jason Robin comes as many investors worry about the ultimate profitability of the online sports gambling industry.

  • AT&T-Discovery Bond Orders Top $90 Billion, Easing Market Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. have secured at least $90 billion in orders for what could be one of the largest offerings ever as the companies seek to fund their media business combination. The strong demand is a sign investor appetite is returning to a market that’s been rattled by inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureU

  • Vale Is Poised to Benefit as Nickel Prices Surge

    As the Russia-Ukraine Crisis heats up, commodities have come the forefront of investors' minds. Russia is a major exporter of oil, nickel and wheat. Nickel prices have since come back down to earth ($48,000 per ton) after the The London Metal Exchange suspended trading, but the metal is still up more than double from a month ago.

  • Rivian Stock Pops As EV Maker Hikes Prices Ahead Of Earnings

    EV maker Rivian will report fourth-quarter earnings Thursday amid production woes and a price-hike fiasco that rankled customers. Rivian stock fell.

  • DraftKings Raises Long-Term Profit Outlook

    Online gambling company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) held an investor day on March 3. As a result, DraftKings raised that profit outlook and explained the good news to investors. DraftKings operates an online sportsbook, iGaming, and a daily fantasy sports platform primarily in the U.S. It is gaining access to new states as legislatures cautiously legalize the activities.

  • This 1 New Threat Could Punish Moderna Stock

    Despite being hot off $18.5 billion in revenue from sales of its coronavirus vaccine last year, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) might just have trouble brewing. On Feb. 28, Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) initiated a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming that the company had infringed on several patents with its Spikevax vaccine. In particular, Arbutus took issue with the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used as a drug delivery system for Moderna's jabs.

  • Is IBM Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    The technology titan has taken its sweet time to adopt a new business model. Did the strategy shift affect the company's fantastic dividend policy?

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in March. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in March. Monthly dividend stocks attract retail and institutional investors alike, especially those individuals who live off dividends in retirement. Some investors […]

  • Boeing Stock Is Rising. A New Buy Rating Is on the Radar.

    Boeing stock is rising faster than the market after an analyst launched coverage with a Buy rating. Boeing (ticker: BA) stock is up 4.4% in early trading Wednesday. Langenberg analyst Brian Langenberg initiated coverage of the commercial aerospace giant with a Buy.

  • It's Time to Accept the Doom and Gloom With Vroom

    Thus, Vroom couldn't escape the macro-level issues of inflation and labor shortages -- not that anyone should expect the company to sidestep these problems, but undoubtedly they're having a material impact on the company's bottom line. Moreover, Fadem may be too charitable in characterizing Vroom's "profit trajectory" as "too uncertain."

  • PayPal ‘is not broken,’ but stock still gets a downgrade

    PayPal Holdings Inc. was already in the middle of a business transition, and now the changing macroeconomic climate adds a new component to the financial technology company's ability to achieve its aims, according to an analyst.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The metaverse presents a unique opportunity to advance the pace of technological expansion while also boosting investor returns. Emergence Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 43% through 2027 for the metaverse, which would make it an $829 billion industry by 2028. The Google parent has become one of the largest companies in tech through mastering growth in online advertising.