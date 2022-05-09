On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.93 billion | Government Initiatives Increasing the Adoption of OBD Telematics Systems to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The on-board diagnostics telematics market has been categorized as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The size of the global on-board diagnostics telematics market is expected to grow by USD 2.93 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period.

On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market: Driver

Government initiatives increasing the adoption of OBD telematics systems is driving the growth of the global on-board diagnostics telematics market. The rise in awareness about vehicle safety and the need for real-time monitoring of vehicles and driving patterns are encouraging the governments of various countries to implement telematics-based systems in vehicles. For instance, in 1996, the US mandated the fitment of OBD systems in all light-duty vehicles. In countries such as India and China, regional navigation systems are developed, such as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) in India and BeiDou in China, to support telematics service providers.

On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market: Challenge

The growing threat from embedded telematics is challenging the global on-board diagnostics telematics market growth. The main advantage of embedded connectivity is the reliability of data due to its connected environment. Hence, regulatory bodies are expected to pass legislation to encourage the installation of embedded telematics in the automotive industry. The economic growth of BRIC countries and the growing awareness among consumers about in-vehicle infotainment systems are driving the growth of the globally connected car market. OEMs are equipping their entry-level and mid-level vehicles with these systems to ensure their availability to cater to the increasing demand. Such factors will lead to a rise in demand for embedded telematics, which may pose a threat to the global OBD telematics market growth during the forecast period.

On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The report on the on-board diagnostics (OBD) telematics market segments the on-board diagnostics telematics market by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

North America led the on-board diagnostics telematics market in 2022, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, respectively. During the forecast period, the region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as a significant increase in focus on reducing vehicular emissions and industrial stability and affordability.

On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Autonet Mobile Inc., BorgWarner Inc., CalAmp Corp., Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Intel Corp., Mediatronic Pty Ltd., Raven Connected Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc., SenSight Technologies Pvt Ltd., Sinocastel Co. Ltd., SquareGPS Inc., Tenna LLC, Trak Global Group, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

