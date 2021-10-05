U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has decided on the payment of dividend

Aktia Pankki Oyj
·1 min read

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
5 October 2021 at 3.15 p.m.

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has decided on the payment of dividend

Today, on 5 October 2021, the Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has decided to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.43 per share for the accounting period of 2020 in accordance with the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting of 2021. The payable dividend amounts to EUR 30.9 million.

The Annual General Meeting of 2021 authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the payment of a maximum dividend of EUR 0.43 per share for the financial year of 2020 so that the payment is made in one or several instalments no earlier than 1 October 2021. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority’s (FSA) recommendation on limiting the payment of dividends by banks expired on 30 September 2021.

The ex-dividend date is 6 October 2021, and the dividend is paid out to shareholders who, on the matching date of the dividend payment, 7 October 2021, are registered in the shareholder list maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend is paid out on 14 October 2021. Dividends are not paid out on shares that are in the company’s possession.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


