U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,549.84
    +6.78 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,745.26
    -115.98 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,264.12
    +94.82 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.15
    -11.83 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.99
    -8.91 (-7.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.60
    -16.60 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.43 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4220
    -0.0700 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    -0.0103 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5430
    +1.4830 (+1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,618.23
    +2,956.61 (+6.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,100.76
    +19.74 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.85
    +5.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to extend the third earning period of the incentive plan for the key employees of the company

Eezy Oyj
·1 min read
Eezy Oyj
Eezy Oyj

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 28 MARCH 2022 AT 17.20

The Board of Directors of Eezy Plc has resolved to extend the third earning period of the incentive plan for the key employees of the company

Eezy Plc has on 30 November 2021 published information on the third earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the key employees of the company.

Eezy Plc's Board of Directors has today resolved to extend the third earning period of the incentive plan. The third earning period shall be 16 months, starting on 1 December 2021, and ending on 31 March 2023.

According to the previous decision a maximum of 246.000 reward shares could be awarded for the third earning period, and the maximum dilution would be approx. 1.0%. The reward criteria for the third earning period are based on Eezy Plc’s revenue and operating profit percent.

Further information:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) -- climbed 28%, 3%, and 1%, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 10.7% increase. This week, I see GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    The last time the EV manufacturer announced a stock split, shares rallied about 80% from the disclosure until the split became effective.

  • Stock Split or Not: 3 Reasons To Buy Tesla

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) seems to give investors a constant stream of news flow, but a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing this morning seemed to take many by surprise. Less than two years after the company announced a 5-for-1 stock split, it's preparing for another potential split. The company said in its filing it plans to ask shareholders to approve an increase in shares "in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend."

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Throughout the pandemic, investors were quick to put money into the market, and many popular growth stocks reached absurdly rich valuations. Rampant inflation is likely to drive a deceleration in business and consumer spending, and investors are worried about the negative repercussions for corporate revenue and profit growth. With prices falling, many of those richly valued growth stocks are priced more attractively now.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Jumped Even More

    The stock market has been in recovery mode for the last several weeks, and signs pointed to continued modest gains for major market benchmarks. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 14 points to 14,769, wiping out losses from earlier in the morning as investors kept up the index's positive momentum. The big news helping the Nasdaq came from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which joined a couple of its Nasdaq peers in announcing plans that will dramatically change its share price.

  • Deere Stock Catches an Upgrade, but This Analyst Likes a Rival Better

    J.P. Morgan raised its rating on Deere stock to Hold from Sell. It isn't that the analyst had a change of heart. It's a new analyst.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Irresistibly Cheap Now

    When a scared market causes stocks to drop, those that pay decent dividends just might become high-yield bargains.

  • Tesla to seek shareholder approval for stock split

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc will seek investor approval to increase its number of shares to enable a stock split in the form of a dividend, the electric-car maker said on Monday, sending its shares up about 5%. The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors. Following a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable.

  • How Russia’s Central Bank Engineered the Ruble’s Rebound

    The ruble is in a central-bank-induced coma. While Russia’s currency can still see sharp swings in a day, it has trimmed its steep losses and begun to stabilize. It is now trading at around 99 rubles to the dollar, about 17% weaker than it was before Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but stronger than its record low of 151 on March 7, according to FactSet.

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • Walmart Is Removing Cigarettes in Some Stores. Philip Morris and Altria Stock Fall.

    Shares of cigarette makers fell Monday as Walmart plans to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The news comes as Altria Group was hit with a downgrade from RBC Capital Markets. Cigarettes are being removed in various Walmart markets, including some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people andstore visits, the Journal reported.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey - live updates

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Here's How Goldman Sachs Views Microchip, AMD

    Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari downgraded Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) to Neutral from Buy with a $79 price target (2.4% upside). He sees supply tightness across its MCU, analog, and FPGA franchises to support sequential revenue growth through 2022. Hari thinks customer bookings could moderate, notably if the evolving macro backdrop led to more muted consumer spending and industrial activity. Hari maintained a Buy on Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), with a price target of

  • Here's What We Like About Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nucor...

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investors are familiar with Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Companies belonging to this category have a track record of running a successful business while rewarding shareholders with consistent dividends. My favorites on the list include healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), consumer products powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), and industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.