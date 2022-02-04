The Board of Directors of eQ Plc has decided on a new option program

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

4 February 2022, at 8:30 am

Based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting held on 24 March 2021, the Board of Directors of eQ Plc has on 3 February 2022 decided on a new option program for key employees of the eQ group.



The option program 2022 consists of 990,000 option rights and each option right entitles to subscribe for one new share in the company. Based on the option rights, the number of the shares of the company may therefore increase with a maximum of 990,000 new shares and the shares subscribed based on the option rights constitute no more than 2.4 per cent of the company's total number of shares which includes also the new shares subscribed based on option program 2018.

The share subscription period begins on 1 April 2025 and ends on 30 April 2027. The subscription price with an option right is EUR 24.25 per share. The subscription price is further reduced in situations mentioned in the terms, which include for example dividends distributed before the subscription of the shares and the amount of the repayment of the distributable non-restricted equity. The subscription price corresponds to the weighted average quotation of the company's share at Nasdaq Helsinki Oy during a period of two months. The subscription price of the shares shall be credited in full to the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Based on the option program 2022, the Board of Directors of eQ Plc has decided to offer altogether 880,000 option rights to key employees of the eQ Group, selected by the Board. More than one fourth of eQ Group's personnel is included in the option program 2022. The company has a weighty financial reason to issue option rights, since the option rights are used to encourage the option right recipients to work for increasing the shareholder value, as well as to encourage the option right recipients to act in the interest of eQ group in the long term.

The terms of the option program 2022 are included in their entirety as an attachment and they are also available on eQ Plc's website.

Story continues

Helsinki 4 February 2022

eQ Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 11.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.

Attachment



