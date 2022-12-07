U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

The Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc has decided on the transfer of its own shares to the company's managers

Innofactor Plc
·1 min read
Innofactor Plc
Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on December 7, 2022, at 9:00 Finnish time

Today, the Board of Directors of Innofactor Plc has decided on a directed share issue for the company's management. The directed share issue is carried out with shares held by the company. The decision on the transfer of the shares has been made on the basis of the authorization given by the General Meeting of Innofactor Plc on March 31, 2022.

The share issue deviates from the shareholder's pre-emptive subscription right. The share issue is carried out in order to commit the company's management, which means that there is an important financial reason for the deviation.

A total of 50,000 shares held by the company will be transferred to the company's management at the price of EUR 1.00 per share. The basis for determining the transfer price is the volume-weighted average share price in October 2022 in public trading organized by NASDAQ Helsinki Oy.

After the transfer, Innofactor Plc will hold 1,073,045 shares.

Espoo, December 7, 2022

Innofactor Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


