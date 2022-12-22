NoHo Partners Oyj

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 DECEMBER 2022 at 12:00 EET

The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc has resolved on the fourth earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the company’s key employees

NoHo Partners Plc's Board of Directors has resolved on the fourth earning period of the long-term incentive plan for the company's key employees. The fourth earning period is 24 months, starting on 1 January 2023, and ending on 31 December 2024. The reward criteria for the fourth earning period are based on NoHo Partners Plc’s profitable growth. There are ten participants in the long-term incentive plan’s fourth earning period.

A maximum of 280,420 reward shares could be awarded for the fourth earning period. The value of the maximum reward at the average share price on the trading day preceding this stock exchange release would be approximately EUR 2.0 million. The Board of Directors estimates that if the reward is fully paid in new shares, the maximum dilutive effect on the number of the company’s registered shares for the fourth earning period is 1.34%.

