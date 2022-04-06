U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

Taaleri Oyj
4 min read
TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 APRIL 2022 AT 12:00 (EEST)

The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc decided on a new stock option plan for the CEO

The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc has decided to launch a new stock option plan directed to the CEO of the company. The company has a weighty financial reason for the issue of stock options, since the stock options are intended to form part of the incentive and commitment program for the CEO. The purpose of the stock options is to encourage the CEO to work on a long-term basis to increase the shareholder value. The purpose of the stock options is also to retain the CEO at the company.

The prerequisite for the receipt of stock options is that the CEO acquires Taaleri Plc shares from the market worth of 400,000 euros in spring 2022.

The maximum total number of stock options issued is 300,000 and they entitle the CEO to subscribe for a maximum total of 300,000 new shares in the company or existing shares held by the company. The stock options are issued gratuitously. Of the stock options, 100,000 are marked with the symbol 2022A, 100,000 are marked with the symbol 2022B and 100,000 are marked with the symbol 2022C.

The number of shares subscribed by exercising stock options issued corresponds to a maximum total of 1.05 per cent of all shares and votes of the shares in the company after the potential share subscriptions, if new shares are issued in the share subscription. After the share subscriptions with stock options, the number of the company’s shares may be increased by a maximum total of 300,000 shares, if new shares are issued in the share subscription.

The share subscription price for stock options 2022A, 2022B and 2022C is the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 7 April—9 May 2022. The share subscription price will be credited to the reserve for the company’s invested unrestricted equity. The share subscription price will be deducted by the amount of dividends and distribution of assets per share paid annually.

The share subscription period, for stock options 2022A, is 1 February 2025–31 January 2026, for stock options 2022B, 1 February 2026–31 January 2027, and for stock options 2022C, 1 February 2027–31 January 2028. However, the share subscription period does not commence, unless the following vesting criteria have been achieved:

  • for stock option 2022A: the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd of 20 consecutive trading days, exceeds the share subscription price added by EUR 2.50; the vesting criterion must be fulfilled during the period of 1 December 2024—31 January 2025;

  • for stock option 2022B: the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd of 20 consecutive trading days, exceeds the share subscription price added by EUR 2.80; the vesting criterion must be fulfilled during the period of 1 December 2025—31 January 2026;

  • for stock option 2022C: the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd of 20 consecutive trading days, exceeds the share subscription price added by EUR 3.10; the vesting criterion must be fulfilled during the period of 1 December 2026—31 January 2027.

If the vesting criterion is not achieved, the share subscription period for those stock options does not commence.

The Board decided on the new stock option plan by virtue of an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held of 6 April 2022.

Taaleri Plc
The Board of Directors

For further information please contact:
Juhani Elomaa, Chairperson of the Board, +358 40 778 9020, juhani.elomaa@taaleri.com

Attachment:
Terms and Conditions of Taaleri Plc Stock Options 2022

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.2 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com

