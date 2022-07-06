Board Games Market Size to Grow by USD 2.56 billion | Rapid Improvements in Content and Gameplay to Drive Growth| Technavio

This report analyzes the board games market by product (tabletop, card and dice, and role-playing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America)

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board games refer to games played on pre-marked board surfaces and involve the use or movement of counters, tokens, cards, and dice. The global board games market size is expected to grow by USD 2.56 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Board Games Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Board Games Market: Major Growth Drivers and Trends



Rapid improvements in content and gameplay are driving the growth of the market. Manufacturers are coming up with story-driven board games to offer immersive experiences. Licensing deals between board game developers and popular movie and TV franchises have also led to the development of story arcs and character updates in board games. Moreover, there have been frequent updates in illustrations and gameplay in classic board games such as Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue, and Life.

The increasing digitization of board games is a trend in the market. Board game publishers are incorporating mobile applications as part of the gaming experience. Popular board games such as The Settlers of Catan (Thames & Kosmos) and Mansion of Madness (Asmodee Holding) have mobile applications that help in various aspects of game setup and gameplay management.

Board Games Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Asmodee Holding - The company and its subsidiaries, such as Fantasy Flight Games and Days of Wonder, offer a range of board games that include Arkham Horror, Civilization Board Game, and Cosmic Storm.

Atlas Games - Key products offered by the company include The White Box and Godsforge.

Clementoni Spa - Key products offered by the company include El Gran Reto and El Gran Reto - Deportes.

CMON Ltd. - Key products offered by the company include Massive Darkness, Rising Sun, Zombicide: Green Horde, and The World of SMOG: Rise of Moloch.

Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG - Key products offered by the company include Lost Cities The Board Game and The Dungeon.

Board Games Market: Vendor Landscape

The global board games market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and local vendors. Competition among vendors is moderate, as product offerings are highly differentiated in nature. Several suppliers provide materials and technology to vendors at competitive prices. Established international vendors enjoy a competitive advantage from product differentiation and strong investment capacities.

Board Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asmodee Holding, Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, and The Goliath Games LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

