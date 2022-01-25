U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

Board Games Market size to grow by USD 2.56 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Rapid Improvements in Content and Gameplay as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Board Games Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.14% in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (tabletop, card and dice, and role-playing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Attractive Opportunities in Board Games Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Board Games Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

The board games market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The board games market is fragmented, and vendors are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Asmodee Holding

  • Atlas Games

  • Clementoni Spa

  • CMON Ltd.

  • Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG

  • Hasbro Inc.

  • Mattel Inc.

  • PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG

  • Ravensburger Group

  • The Goliath Games LLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the board games market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 34% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

France, Germany, and the UK are the major markets for board games in Europe. The demand for premium strategy-based board games has remained high in Europe over the last few years. Board games are a key source of entertainment for customers across all age groups. This will drive the board games market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The tabletop segment will have significant market share growth by will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for tabletop games has surged rapidly over the last few years, primarily from the rising adoption of board games at game bars and cafes. In addition, the rising influence of social media influencers and gaming specialists has led to new avenues for game publishing vendors for promotion and constructive publicity.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Rapid improvements in content and gameplay are some of the few key factors that are driving the growth of the board games market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing board games that are story-driven and offer immersive experiences. Moreover, classic board games are being been updated to cater to the changing market demand. Licensing deals between board game developers and popular movie and TV franchises also enable the development of story arcs and character updates in board games.

The threat from alternate gaming platforms will hinder the board games market during the forecast period. Various mobile-based game offerings have emerged that target gamers of different age groups. These applications offer superior engagement and immersive experience. They also provide ease of access, improved graphics, and interactive content to attract and retain gamers at a high rate. Moreover, most mobile games are offered free of cost, as game publishers can generate revenue from in-game advertisements and other gaming items. Console and PC games publishers also offer gaming titles at competitive prices.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the board games market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Construction Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Sports Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Board Games Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.30%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.14

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Asmodee Holding, Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, and The Goliath Games LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/board-games-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-56-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-rapid-improvements-in-content-and-gameplay-as-key-driver--technavio-301466663.html

SOURCE Technavio

