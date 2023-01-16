U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.23
    -0.63 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.50
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1100
    +0.2760 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,111.68
    +360.72 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.37
    +50.30 (+11.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Board games market size to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global board games market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Board Games Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Board Games Market

Global board games market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • Atlas Games - The company offers the White Box board game, which includes a selection of generic game materials for designers, including dice, meeples, and cubes, among others.

  • Clementoni Spa - The company offers the Stranger Things board game, which includes character cards and place cards.

  • CMON Ltd. - The company offers Mayhem board games, such as Looney Tunes and Teen Titans Go.

  • Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers a wider range of board games, such as Exit and Imhotep, among others.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global board games market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer board games in the market are Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards and Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Games Workshop Group PLC, Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games and others.

The key competitive criteria in the market include service delivery innovation, technology innovation, and experience of the service. Some of the other factors influencing the competition are price and product differentiation. Vendors are increasingly investing in R&D to develop innovative board game offerings.

Global board games market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global board games market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (online and offline) and product (tabletop, card and dice, and role-playing).

  • The online segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The number of e-commerce vendors is increasing globally, with the growing penetration of smartphones. Online shopping enables consumers to gain personalized shopping assistance and get suggestions on the types of games, such as scientific games and knowledge-based. E-commerce sites also allow customers to collect product detail and description and compare various board games. Therefore, the strong penetration of Internet-enabled mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets in countries such as the US, France, and Germany is expected to drive the growth of the online sales segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global board games market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global board games market.

  • Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are the key revenue contributors to the market in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing popularity of alternative gaming platforms such as mobile games and the mature stage of the market will drive the market's growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global board games market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rapid improvements in content and gameplay are driving the market's growth. Manufacturers are focusing on developing story-driven games to offer immersive experiences. These games enable participants to interact with each while ensuring strong engagement throughout the play. Classic board games such as Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue, and Life have undergone regular updates in illustrations and gameplay to cater to the changing market demand. In addition, licensing deals between board game developers and popular movie and TV franchises lead to the development of story arcs and character updates in board games. Thus, the rapid developments and updates in content gameplay are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Increasing digitization is a key trend in the market. Several board game publishers are incorporating mobile applications as part of the gaming experience. Digital games enable players to play online with friends regardless of location. Vendors are also providing mobile applications to assist in gameplay. This is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat from alternate gaming platforms is challenging the market's growth. The penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has increased, which has led to the emergence of mobile-based game offerings. These applications offer an immersive experience through extensive storyboarding and detailing. Console-based and PC-based gaming publishers offer a range of gaming titles at competitive rates. Thus, the growing threat from alternative gaming platforms is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this board games market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the board games market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the board games market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the board games market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of board games market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The toys and games market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 70.12 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, games and puzzles, plush toys, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The online toys and games retailing market size is expected to increase by USD 16.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, plush toys, games and puzzles, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Board Games Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

153

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards and Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Games Workshop Group PLC, Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Atlas Games

  • 11.4 Clementoni Spa

  • 11.5 CMON Ltd.

  • 11.6 Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.7 Gibsons Games Ltd.

  • 11.8 Goliath Games LLC

  • 11.9 Hasbro Inc.

  • 11.10 Mattel Inc.

  • 11.11 PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.12 Ravensburger Group

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Board Games Market
Global Board Games Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/board-games-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-02-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301719086.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • North America's Biggest Sources Of Electricity By State And Province

    Visual Capitalist compiled an infographic on electricity generation per source in the states and provinces of the U.S. and Canada

  • Huge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldAn unprecedented chunk of the global diesel market, the workhorse fuel of the global economy, is just weeks away from being subject to aggressive sanctions. From Feb. 5, th

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retiring at 62 & Waiting for Disability. What Should I Do?

    Social Security Disability pays you the amount you'd receive at your full retirement age. If you're between age 62 and 67, you may find yourself running low on cash while waiting for a favorable disability decision. Taking Social Security retirement … Continue reading → The post Retiring at 62 to 67 While Waiting for Disability: A Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Comcast's Answer to T-Mobile's Internet Deal Comes With a Huge Catch

    The cable and internet giant's Xfinity brand has a deal that looks a lot like it's upstart rival but you need to look closer.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    It's no surprise energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in the past few years. Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices were rising. In Europe, stringent power generation regulations forced the closure of half of all coal-fired power plants, until Russia turned off the gas.

  • Amazon HR Staffers Turn From Hiring to Seeking Jobs Themselves

    (Bloomberg) -- With job cuts mounting across tech, finance and other industries, why wait to get fired when you can skip directly to being hired?Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe move, called “career cushioning,” invo

  • Corn Arrives to Feed Foster Farm Chickens After Train Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Union Pacific Corp. and poultry producer Foster Farms said enough corn shipments have been made to replenish feed stocks after delayed trains in recent months caused inventories to drop to critical levels. Millions of chickens at Foster Farms facilities were at risk of going unfed because of the rail delays.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Be

  • Here Is Why Wells Fargo Is Shrinking Its Mortgage Business

    Mortgage origination is one of the most cyclical businesses out there. Businesses in this sector need to be ready for that cyclicality or they need to consider not participating. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) recently announced it will drastically shrink its mortgage banking business.

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Bear Market

    These hedge fund managers outperformed the market over the last three years, and they're both buying FAANG stocks.

  • Startup Eyes Australia to Build China-Free Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australia-based startup is planning a A$300 million ($210 million) factory to build lithium-ion batteries free of materials from China, as automakers to utilities seek alternatives to the industry’s dominant producer.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanction

  • Agriculture Companies Push Carbon-Capture Farming; Growers Are Skeptical

    Executives say farming programs designed to capture carbon dioxide in fields offer long-term benefits including healthier soil, and they provide extra cash.

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Bitcoin roars past $20K in surprise surge. Can the rally last?

    Bitcoin has broken out again after months at $17,000. Here are some theories to explain the recent rally.

  • TV Announcer Turned Portfolio Manager Beats 97% of Japan Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- Landing a job as an announcer at a major Japanese TV station is a rare feat in itself. Maiko Uda did that in 1997, only to quit in about five years as she found her true calling: finance. Today, she is one of the few female portfolio managers in the world’s third-largest stock market and co-manages a fund that last year beat 97% of its peers.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dea

  • Tech war: Apple looks to India, Vietnam as iPhone maker's supply chain comes under the spotlight in US-China decoupling

    Four days before Christmas, while China was battening down the hatches to survive the explosion of Covid-19 infections around the country, the world's largest contract assembler of electronic gadgets quietly finalised plans to relocate some of its Apple iPad and MacBook production to Vietnam. The move by Foxconn Technology Group, on the drawing board since late 2020, is expected to become reality this year, with the first products expected to roll off its plant in Vietnam's Bai Giang province as

  • India offers Russian oil a back door into Britain

    India offers a back-door for imports of Russian oil into Britain, new figures suggest, blunting Britain’s efforts to restrict funding for the Kremlin.