Board games market size to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global board games market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Board Games Market

Global board games market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Atlas Games - The company offers the White Box board game, which includes a selection of generic game materials for designers, including dice, meeples, and cubes, among others.

Clementoni Spa - The company offers the Stranger Things board game, which includes character cards and place cards.

CMON Ltd. - The company offers Mayhem board games, such as Looney Tunes and Teen Titans Go.

Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers a wider range of board games, such as Exit and Imhotep, among others.

Vendor landscape –

The global board games market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer board games in the market are Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards and Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Games Workshop Group PLC, Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games and others.



The key competitive criteria in the market include service delivery innovation, technology innovation, and experience of the service. Some of the other factors influencing the competition are price and product differentiation. Vendors are increasingly investing in R&D to develop innovative board game offerings.

Global board games market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Story continues

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global board games market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (online and offline) and product (tabletop, card and dice, and role-playing).

The online segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The number of e-commerce vendors is increasing globally, with the growing penetration of smartphones. Online shopping enables consumers to gain personalized shopping assistance and get suggestions on the types of games, such as scientific games and knowledge-based. E-commerce sites also allow customers to collect product detail and description and compare various board games. Therefore, the strong penetration of Internet-enabled mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets in countries such as the US, France, and Germany is expected to drive the growth of the online sales segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global board games market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global board games market.

Europe will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are the key revenue contributors to the market in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing popularity of alternative gaming platforms such as mobile games and the mature stage of the market will drive the market's growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Global board games market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The rapid improvements in content and gameplay are driving the market's growth. Manufacturers are focusing on developing story-driven games to offer immersive experiences. These games enable participants to interact with each while ensuring strong engagement throughout the play. Classic board games such as Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue, and Life have undergone regular updates in illustrations and gameplay to cater to the changing market demand. In addition, licensing deals between board game developers and popular movie and TV franchises lead to the development of story arcs and character updates in board games. Thus, the rapid developments and updates in content gameplay are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Increasing digitization is a key trend in the market. Several board game publishers are incorporating mobile applications as part of the gaming experience. Digital games enable players to play online with friends regardless of location. Vendors are also providing mobile applications to assist in gameplay. This is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat from alternate gaming platforms is challenging the market's growth. The penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has increased, which has led to the emergence of mobile-based game offerings. These applications offer an immersive experience through extensive storyboarding and detailing. Console-based and PC-based gaming publishers offer a range of gaming titles at competitive rates. Thus, the growing threat from alternative gaming platforms is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this board games market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the board games market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the board games market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the board games market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of board games market vendors

Board Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 6.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards and Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Games Workshop Group PLC, Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

