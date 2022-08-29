U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

Board Games Market - Top Players are Investing in R&D to Develop Innovative Board Game Offerings to Compete in the Market

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BOARD GAMES MARKET value is set to grow by USD 3.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 6.52%. Technavio categorizes the global board games market as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. Technavio calculates the global household durables market size based on combined revenues generated by manufacturers of household durables, including consumer electronics, home furnishings, home-building products, household appliances, houseware and specialties, and leisure products.

Latest market research report titled Board Games Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by the following factors –

  • Growing memberships in health and fitness clubs

  • Increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

  • Rising number of dual-income households

  • Strong growth in online sales

The rapid improvements in content and gameplay are notably driving the board games market growth, although factors such as the threat from alternate gaming platforms may impede the market growth. The board games market is fragmented. This market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards and Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Games Workshop Group PLC, Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games among others. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Browse Summary of the BOARD GAMES MARKET Research Report to Learn More

Board Games Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Product

  • Geography

Board Games Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The board games market witnessed a slow growth in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the governments of several countries lifted lockdown restrictions in the third quarter of 2020, which allowed board game producers and distribution channels to resume operations. Thus, this is expected to propel the demand for board games in the region during the forecast period. The report covers the following areas:

Board Games Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist board games market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the board games market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the board games market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of board games market, vendors

Related Reports:

Browse Summary of the ONLINE TOYS AND GAMES RETAILING MARKET Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 16.04 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.39% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online toys and games retailing market segmentation by product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, plush toys, games and puzzles, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Browse Summary of the ONLINE SMARTPHONE AND TABLET GAMES MARKET Report by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 41.77 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The online smartphone and tablet games market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Com2uS Holdings Corp., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., and more.

Board Games Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards and Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Games Workshop Group PLC, Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Atlas Games

  • 11.4 Clementoni Spa

  • 11.5 CMON Ltd.

  • 11.6 Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.7 Gibsons Games Ltd.

  • 11.8 Goliath Games LLC

  • 11.9 Hasbro Inc.

  • 11.10 Mattel Inc.

  • 11.11 PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.12 Ravensburger Group

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
