Board Games Market - Top Players are Investing in R&D to Develop Innovative Board Game Offerings to Compete in the Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BOARD GAMES MARKET value is set to grow by USD 3.02 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 6.52%. Technavio categorizes the global board games market as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. Technavio calculates the global household durables market size based on combined revenues generated by manufacturers of household durables, including consumer electronics, home furnishings, home-building products, household appliances, houseware and specialties, and leisure products.

The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by the following factors –

Growing memberships in health and fitness clubs

Increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

Rising number of dual-income households

Strong growth in online sales

The rapid improvements in content and gameplay are notably driving the board games market growth, although factors such as the threat from alternate gaming platforms may impede the market growth. The board games market is fragmented. This market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards and Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Games Workshop Group PLC, Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games among others. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Board Games Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Product

Geography

Board Games Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The board games market witnessed a slow growth in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the governments of several countries lifted lockdown restrictions in the third quarter of 2020, which allowed board game producers and distribution channels to resume operations. Thus, this is expected to propel the demand for board games in the region during the forecast period. The report covers the following areas:

Board Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Games, Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG, Fremont Die Consumer Products Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards and Cards, Mattel Inc., National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, Goliath Games LLC, The Walt Disney Co., Games Workshop Group PLC, Mindware Inc., and Warlord Games Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Atlas Games

11.4 Clementoni Spa

11.5 CMON Ltd.

11.6 Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH and Co. KG

11.7 Gibsons Games Ltd.

11.8 Goliath Games LLC

11.9 Hasbro Inc.

11.10 Mattel Inc.

11.11 PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG

11.12 Ravensburger Group

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

