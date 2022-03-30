U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

Board Members Are Concerned That Companies Will Not Deliver on Environmental, Social, and Governance Goals

·5 min read

More than 40% of Directors Cite the Ability of Companies to Execute as One of the Biggest Threats to Improving ESG Performance, According to a BCG-INSEAD Survey

BOSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors around the world, facing significant pressure to increase their oversight of ESG issues including climate and diversity, are concerned that their companies will not be able to execute on their ESG ambitions, according to a survey by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the INSEAD Corporate Governance Centre. The results of the survey are detailed in a report titled, Directors Can Up Their Game on Environmental, Social and Governance Issues: The BCG-INSEAD Board ESG Pulse Check, released today.

Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)
Boston Consulting Group logo (PRNewsfoto/The Boston Consulting Group)

"Directors have significant skepticism about whether companies they oversee can deliver on ambitious ESG targets," noted David Young, a BCG managing director and senior partner who coauthored the report. "That makes it more critical than ever that boards enhance their governance of ESG issues, focusing on the matters that are truly material and connected to advantage and value creation for the company."

A Capabilities Gap

In addition to board concern about the overall ability of companies to execute, the survey found that roughly 70% of directors reported they are only moderately—or not at all—effective at integrating ESG into company strategy and governance. Directors identified the board's lack of knowledge, data, and capabilities as the top barrier to providing effective ESG oversight. And less than half of the directors surveyed—47%—believed their board has sufficient ESG competence and experience to challenge management on ESG plans and exercise board oversight on execution. Boards are taking action to address those gaps: the most common approaches to supplementing board knowledge are regular updates from an internal executive with responsibility for ESG (48%) and intermittent updates from external experts (40%).

The survey also revealed challenges related to how boards are using the time they devote to ESG matters. When it comes to aligning a company's long-term business strategy with ESG challenges, 91% of directors said that boards should focus more on improving strategic reflection than on monitoring operations. Still, less than half of that 91% felt they are effective at driving such strategic reflection.

"It is critical for boards to move from a compliance mindset when it comes to ESG to bringing a true strategic lens to those issues," said Ron Soonieus, a senior BCG advisor, director in residence at the INSEAD Corporate Governance Centre, and a coauthor of the report. "However, many have not yet remade the board agenda to make time for that critical strategic thinking."

Climate is the Top ESG Issue

Climate change is among the top three ESG issues in terms of expected financial impact for all eight industries captured in the survey except one (health care) and it holds the number one slot for consumer, industrial goods, energy, and utilities.

Yet among companies that have set a net-zero commitment, only 55% of directors reported that their company has prepared and published a plan for hitting that target. And an even smaller share—43%—said their company has published financial statements accounting for the implications of climate change.

"More and more companies are making net zero commitments," said Sonia Tatar, executive director of the INSEAD Corporate Governance Centre and a coauthor of the report. "And directors have a critical part to play in ensuring those pledges come with concrete plans and execution as they steward businesses for a sustainable economic performance that drives greater good for society and the environment."

A copy of the report can be downloaded here.

BCG Media Contact:
Eric GregoireGregoire.Eric@bcg.com

INSEAD Media Contacts:
Aileen HuangAileen.Huang@insead.edu
Cheryl NgCheryl.Ng@insead.edu

About Boston Consulting Group
Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World
As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures, and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching, and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 166 renowned faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master's degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change), and PhD programs. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD executive education programs each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programs. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World. More information about INSEAD can be found at www.insead.edu.

About INSEAD Corporate Governance Centre
The INSEAD Corporate Governance Centre (ICGC) has been actively engaged in making a distinctive contribution to the knowledge and practice of corporate governance globally. Our vision is to be the leading center for research, innovation, and impact in the field of corporate governance. Through its educational portfolio and advocacy, the ICGC seeks to build greater trust within the public and stakeholder communities, so that businesses are a strong force for improvement, not only of economic markets but also for the global societal environment. www.insead.edu/centres/corporate-governance

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/board-members-are-concerned-that-companies-will-not-deliver-on-environmental-social-and-governance-goals-301513286.html

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

