U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    +27.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,058.00
    +170.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,660.00
    +109.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.20
    +12.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.29
    +0.42 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.70
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.37 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.37
    +0.65 (+2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2531
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6340
    -0.2260 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,299.35
    +1,518.71 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.64
    +19.84 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.27
    +75.32 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

The Board of Nasdaq Vilnius, AB decision due to removal of Linas, AB shares from the Secondary List

Linas
Linas
Linas


On June 3, 2022 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove AB Linas shares (LNS1L, ISIN code LT0000100661) from the Secondary List. Taking into account distribution of the financial instruments among the investors and possible effect of the removal from the trading list on interests of investors the shares of AB Linas will be removed on October 1, 2022 (the last trading day on the Baltic Secondary list of AB Linas shares will be on September 30, 2022).

AB “Linas” chief of finance
Egidijus Mikeliūnas
+370 45 506100



Recommended Stories