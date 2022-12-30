U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,849.28
    +66.06 (+1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,220.80
    +345.09 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,478.09
    +264.80 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.25
    +44.23 (+2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    +0.36 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4230
    -0.6070 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,631.64
    +39.61 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.27
    +1.49 (+0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,178.98
    +85.31 (+0.33%)
     

Board Updates

Goodbody Health Limited
·1 min read
Goodbody Health Limited

ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces the following Board updates. Geremy Thomas will be stepping down from his executive duties, effective 1st January 2023, but will remain as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Anne Tew is also stepping down from the Board as a Director and from her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Anne will cease to be a director with immediate effect but will remain as Company Secretary and will cover the CFO role to facilitate the transfer of the CFO responsibilities. Both Anne and Geremy will continue to support the Company's strategy into 2023.

George Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Board wishes to thank both Geremy and Anne for their contributions to date to the Company and we look forward to their support in the future".

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement

The Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis and further information regarding the Company can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Contact Information:

Geremy Thomas
Chairman
enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com
www.goodbodyhealth.com

George Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
enquiries@goodbodyhealth.com
www.goodbodyhealth.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Goodbody Health's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly".

Although Goodbody Health believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

Goodbody Health does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Goodbody Health Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733554/Board-Updates

Recommended Stories

  • Oriental Food Industries Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:OFI) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • The past five years for Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN) investors has not been profitable

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But every investor is virtually certain to have both...

  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2022 aTyr Pharma, Inc. reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.46 EPS, expectations were $-0.46. Operator: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to aTyr Pharma’s Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, […]

  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2022 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.13, expectations were $-0.14. Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the […]

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • "Risk On" Trade Pushes Carvana, Silvergate, and Skillz Higher Today

    The three stocks that caught my eye were Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) jumping by as much as 17%, Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) popping 14.9%, and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) gaining 7.3%. The broad market was rising Thursday in part because interest rates on bonds have dropped, which often correlates with a rising stock market. Skillz and Carvana specifically are burning cash even as their stocks fall and their growth slows.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • How Elon Musk Dodged a Potential Margin Call Bullet by Following His Own Advice

    The Tesla CEO might regret buying the social-media platform, but he doesn't have to regret the way he financed it.

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • Now That FDA Approved TG Therapeutics Multiple Sclerosis Treatment, Analyst Are Boosting Price Targets

    Wednesday, the FDA approved TG Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). Briumvi is the first and only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody approved for RMS that can be administered in a one-hour infusion following the starting dose. TG expects to launch Briumvi in the U.S. in 1Q23 commercially. HC Wainwright reiterates a Buy rating for the stock with a price target of $24, up from $19. The analyst writes that a faster infusion time co