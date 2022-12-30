ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces the following Board updates. Geremy Thomas will be stepping down from his executive duties, effective 1st January 2023, but will remain as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Anne Tew is also stepping down from the Board as a Director and from her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Anne will cease to be a director with immediate effect but will remain as Company Secretary and will cover the CFO role to facilitate the transfer of the CFO responsibilities. Both Anne and Geremy will continue to support the Company's strategy into 2023.

George Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, said: "The Board wishes to thank both Geremy and Anne for their contributions to date to the Company and we look forward to their support in the future".

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement

