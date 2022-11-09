U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.25
    -8.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,099.00
    -76.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,079.25
    -15.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.30
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.49
    -0.42 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.60
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    -0.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0079
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    -0.0880 (-2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +1.19 (+4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1548
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4840
    -0.1790 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,247.02
    -2,099.94 (-10.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.25
    -39.66 (-8.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,827.16
    -44.95 (-0.16%)
     

Boardable secures $2.6M in its most recent round led by Base10 Partners and hires Jon Schwander as CFO

·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable, an online board management and meetings platform, today announced that it closed $2.6 million in Series A-1 financing led by Base10 Partners and includes participation from previous investors VisionTech and Collina Ventures and introduced IU Ventures as a new investor. This latest investment brings Boardable's total Series A funding to $10.6M.

Boardable logo
Boardable logo

"Boardable is well-positioned to lead the next generation of efficient board management to mission-driven organizations," said Jeff Middlesworth, CEO of Boardable. "This additional investment will fund product innovation and accelerate growth in markets that need board management tools the most."

Commenting on the announcement,  Rexhi Dollaku, Principal at Base10 Partners, said, "Mission-driven organizations help create the change we need across a variety of social, economic, and political issues. They have generally been ignored by modern software vendors. Boardable's solution is easy to use and helps customers run their organizations better—we're proud to support Boardable."

In addition to the round of funding, Boardable is also announcing the hiring of Jon Schwander as their Chief Financial Officer. Jon joins Boardable with an extensive background in the finance and software industries and is an active leader in nonprofit organizations.

"I've admired Boardable for a long time and am thrilled to be joining this wonderful company," exclaimed Jon. "I love our mission to help organizations reach their fullest potential through their staff, boards, and committees."

About Boardable

Boardable is an online board management portal that centralizes communication, document storage, meeting planning, and everything involved with running a board of directors. Founded in 2016 by nonprofit leaders and founders, Boardable has a mission to improve board engagement for nonprofits. Boardable is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at www.boardable.com.

About Base10 Partners

Base10 is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund investing in founders that believe purpose is key profits and are automating sectors of the Real Economy, including transportation, healthcare, retail, logistics, and construction. The Advancement Initiative, Base10's growth-stage fund, donates 50% of profits as scholarships to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Portfolio companies include Notion, Figma, FTX, Nubank, Nowports, KeepTruckin, Chili Piper, and Popmenu. Connect via base10.vc.

Board meeting management and technology
Board meeting management and technology
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardable-secures-2-6m-in-its-most-recent-round-led-by-base10-partners-and-hires-jon-schwander-as-cfo-301672406.html

SOURCE Boardable

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Crypto sell-off sparked by FTX’s agreement to Binance buyout

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock dips on mixed third-quarter earnings, increased guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Occidental Petroleum's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Twilio Management Drops a Bomb on Investors!

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Ovintiv Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today announced its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on November 9, 2022. Please see dial-in details within this release, as well as additional details on the Company's website at www.ovintiv.com.

  • Lucid Falls After Maker of Luxury EVs Misses Profit Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. shares fell in late trading after third-quarter sales and earnings trailed estimates and reservations declined for the company’s luxury electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for

  • Disney stock slides on Q4 earnings miss despite park revenue, streaming growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's fourth-quarter earnings results.

  • Musk Sells $3.95 Billion of Tesla Stock After Buying Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold at least $3.95 billion of the electric-vehicle maker’s shares just days after closing his buyout of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republi

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

    PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 69.23% and 3.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Why TaskUs Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Better-than-expected financial results in the face of economic uncertainty is encouraging for investors.

  • Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy Now?

    Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock plunged 18% on Nov. 4 after it posted its third-quarter earnings report. Revenue for the cloud-based content delivery network (CDN) and cybersecurity provider rose 47% year over year to $253.9 million, beating analysts' expectations by $4 million. Cloudflare's growth rates were solid, but investors seemed to fret over its slowing revenue growth, ongoing losses on a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, declining gross margin, and high valuation.

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong House

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • Binance Takeover of FTX Is a Huge Red Flag for Crypto

    Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, seen as a white knight when other industry players were collapsing this summer, has faced a run on its assets.

  • Weed is stomping out cigarettes in the US — here are 3 stocks to consider as the industry keeps growing

    In a recent poll, 16% of Americans said they smoked marijuana in the past week, compared to just 11% for tobacco.

  • Carvana Shares Plunge to Record Low as Used-Car Prices Fall Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. wiped out about half of its market value in just two trading sessions as the stock plunged to an all-time low on deepening gloom about used-car sales. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak

  • 10 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best copper stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the copper market and its recent trends, go directly to the 5 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now. Copper is one of the main drivers in the global economy due to its vast […]