U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    +28.25 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,414.00
    +164.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,558.50
    +111.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.40
    +13.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.51
    -0.42 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.50
    +10.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.17 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +0.27 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3203
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5610
    +0.4480 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,947.91
    +958.96 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.78
    +25.17 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.12
    +16.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 210,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

BoardProspects Announces BoardRoom Resource Partners

·2 min read

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardProspects.com, an innovative software platform which helps corporations cost-effectively recruit world-class board members and maintain a diverse and talented board succession pipeline, today announced its BoardRoom Resource Partners for 2022. The BoardRoom Resources Program provides the Individual Members and Corporate Subscribers of BoardProspects with access to the latest thought leadership materials (i.e., articles, reports, webinars, blogs, podcasts, etc.) from service providers in the business world.

Where Diverse Corporate Boards are Built (PRNewsfoto/BoardProspects, Inc.)
Where Diverse Corporate Boards are Built (PRNewsfoto/BoardProspects, Inc.)

"BoardProspects is highly selective in identifying the participants in our BoardRoom Resources Program as we want to make sure our members are gaining access to insightful materials from best-in-class service providers," said Mark Rogers, CEO of BoardProspects. The BoardRoom Resource Partners for 2022 are as follows:

Audit Committee -- KPMG

Banking and Wealth Management -- Truist

Board CredentialingAmerican College of Corporate Directors

Board EducationCorporate Board Member Network

Climate Accounting -- Persefoni

ESG -- Protiviti

Executive CompensationCompensation Advisory Partners

Executive Education -- Wharton

Insurance -- Marsh

Legal Services and CounselingSidley

Personal Cybersecurity & Identity Theft Protection -- NortonLifeLock

Professional and Business ServicesBloomberg Industry Group

Strategic Communications -- ICR

Talent Advisory -- DDI

"Through the BoardRoom Resources Program our Partners are reaching a prestigious community of more than 4,700 top-level board members and c-suite executives," said Rogers. These individuals presently serve on more than 8,000 corporate boards.

Learn more about BoardProspects and how it has disrupted traditional board recruitment at https://www.boardProspects.com.

About BoardProspects.com
BoardProspects.com is an innovative software platform which helps corporations cost-effectively identify, assess and recruit world class board members from its community of thousands of highly credentialed board candidates. The BoardProspects platform leverages technology to improve the board recruitment process for publicly traded and private corporations and provides the tools and features necessary to create a diverse and talented board succession pipeline.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardprospects-announces-boardroom-resource-partners-301509463.html

SOURCE BoardProspects.com

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares rise as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    Nikola said on Wednesday after markets closed that it had started manufacturing its Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona on March 21. The company, which is also developing a fuel-cell-powered electric truck said it would start production of the Tre BEV truck for the European market at its factory in Germany in June 2023. Traders have a short position on about 27.5% of Nikola's free float, according to estimates from data analytics firm Ortex.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Bitcoin and Ether Rise, Cardano and Dogecoin Soar—and What Else Is Happening in the Crypto Market Today

    and other cryptocurrencies rose on Thursday, with smaller tokens or “altcoins” seeing the biggest gains, as a wider return to risk-sensitive assets among investors boosted the crypto space. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up 2% over the past 24 hours to $43,000 according to data from CoinDesk, touching its highest point since the beginning of March. Bitcoin and ether remain well off all-time highs of $68,990 and $4,865, respectively, reached in early November.

  • TipRanks: Analysts With Great Track Records Are Recommending These 3 Stocks

    The cliché says, 'May you live in interesting times.' We certainly are, as far as the stock markets are concerned. The strong bull market of 2021 turned into a full-on correction as 2022 got underway, but an upturn this month has moderated the year-to-date losses. The main takeaway for investors is volatility; it remains to be seen if the March gains are here to stay, or just transitory. No matter which way the market goes, investors can always find a clear path forward in the stock reviews from

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?